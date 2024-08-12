Frios Gourmet Pops Launches 'Pops With A Purpose' Campaign To Benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation On National Popsicle Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jennifer RogersMOBILE, ALABAMA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of National Popsicle Day on August 26, 2024, Frios Gourmet Pops is excited to announce the "Pops with a Purpose" campaign. This unique initiative invites companies and businesses to book pop drops for their staff or customers, with $1 from every pop sold going directly to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.Participating Frios Franchise locations across the country will be delivering their delicious, all-natural gourmet popsicles to local businesses, providing a refreshing treat while supporting a meaningful cause. Each pop delivered on this special day will contribute to granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses, bringing joy and hope to families in need.Jennifer Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer of Frios Gourmet Pops, shared her excitement about the campaign:“Our mission at Frios has always been to bring moments of happiness to our customers, and partnering with Make-A-Wish allows us to extend that joy to children who need it the most. The 'Pops with a Purpose' campaign aligns perfectly with both of our organizations' goals of creating positive, memorable experiences. We are thrilled to see companies across the country join us in this initiative to make a difference on National Popsicle Day.”Any business can participate in the campaign by booking a pop drop with Frios Gourmet Pops. It's a simple and impactful way to show appreciation for employees or customers while contributing to a charitable cause. Booking is easy and can be done by visiting friospops/locations and finding your local Frios Gourmet Pops Happiness Hustler.

