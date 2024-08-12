Frios Gourmet Pops Launches 'Pops With A Purpose' Campaign To Benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation On National Popsicle Day
Date
8/12/2024 10:01:07 AM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Forget the Pizza Party, Frios is the best way to reward employees
Toasting to a good day with some pops
Sponsor a pop drop to treat those who give back to our communities
Our mission at Frios has always been to bring moments of happiness to our customers, and partnering with Make-A-Wish allows us to extend that joy to children who need it the most.”
- Jennifer RogersMOBILE, ALABAMA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of National Popsicle Day on August 26, 2024, Frios Gourmet Pops is excited to announce the "Pops with a Purpose" campaign. This unique initiative invites companies and businesses to book pop drops for their staff or customers, with $1 from every pop sold going directly to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Participating Frios Franchise locations across the country will be delivering their delicious, all-natural gourmet popsicles to local businesses, providing a refreshing treat while supporting a meaningful cause. Each pop delivered on this special day will contribute to granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses, bringing joy and hope to families in need.
Jennifer Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer of Frios Gourmet Pops, shared her excitement about the campaign:“Our mission at Frios has always been to bring moments of happiness to our customers, and partnering with Make-A-Wish allows us to extend that joy to children who need it the most. The 'Pops with a Purpose' campaign aligns perfectly with both of our organizations' goals of creating positive, memorable experiences. We are thrilled to see companies across the country join us in this initiative to make a difference on National Popsicle Day.”
Any business can participate in the campaign by booking a pop drop with Frios Gourmet Pops. It's a simple and impactful way to show appreciation for employees or customers while contributing to a charitable cause. Booking is easy and can be done by visiting friospops/locations and finding your local Frios Gourmet Pops Happiness Hustler.
Jennifer Rogers
Frios Gourmet Pops
+1 740-705-9050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
MENAFN12082024003118003196ID1108545061
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.