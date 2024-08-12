Sandip Ghosh Appointed Principal Of NMCH Hours After Resigning From RG Kar Medical College

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 12 (IANS) Hours after resigning as the principal of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata on Monday, Sandip Ghosh was appointed as the principal of the National Medical College & Hospital (NMCH) through a notification issued by the West Bengal Department.

On Monday morning, Ghosh submitted his resignation citing“moral responsibility”, three days after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, triggering widespread protests across the state.

The latest development has taken many people by surprise since Ghosh announced on Monday morning that he has resigned not just as the principal of R.G. Kar MCH, but also from the state medical services.

He claimed that his decision to resign followed the wishes of the medical students and junior doctors at R.G, Kar, and the public in general over the rape and murder of the second-year post-graduation student of the college last week.

Sources in the Health Department said that although his resignation as R.G. Kar principal was accepted, his decision to step down from the state medical services was not. As a result, he has been appointed as the principal of the NMCH with immediate effect.

The current principal of the NMCH, Ajay Ray, has been transferred as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the state Health Department. The present OSD in the Health Department, Surhrita Pal, has been named the new principal of R.G Kar MCH.

Announcing his resignation on Monday morning, Ghosh said,“For the last few days, my family and I have been subjected to various adverse comments. So I have decided to resign.”

Ghosh also claimed that he was made a victim of 'political conspiracy' by his rival group.

“I have never been part of any kind of political game,” he said.

The postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital's chest department was found dead with multiple injuries on Friday morning, hours after she went to a seminar hall in the building.