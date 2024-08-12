Bring cinematic brilliance at home with Sony India’s BRAVIA 8 OLED television series

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 12th August 2024: Sony India today announced the BRAVIA 8 Series, a revolutionary addition to its acclaimed line of home entertainment systems. This new series combines state-of-the-art OLED technology with the advanced AI Processor XR to deliver unmatched picture quality and lifelike audio experiences. Designed to cater to the modern viewer, the BRAVIA 8 Series offers perfect blacks, precise shadow details and dynamic contrast, all while enhancing sound with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Vision Atmos and various Studio Calibrated modes developed in collaboration with the leading streaming services.



BRAVIA 8 series is equipped with Studio Calibrated mode that reproduce the image quality intended by film content creators in a home setting. In addition to the existing established Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE) Calibrated Mode, Prime Video Calibrated Mode is a new mode designed to provide customers with even more ways to experience premium entertainment through the lens of the creator.



The new BRAVIA 8 series will be available in 164 cm (65) and 139 cm (55) screen size. The advanced AI Processor XR in BRAVIA 8 series revolutionizes viewing with its ability to understand human perception of sight and sound. By analyzing and processing data like a human would, it delivers more natural and lifelike images and sound. OLED technology in the BRAVIA 8 Series delivers unparalleled picture quality with perfect blacks, accurate shadow details, and superior contrast. BRAVIA 8 series includes XR 4K Upscaling technology, powered by our Cognitive Processor XR, this television takes 2K signals close to true 4K quality for incredibly real, detailed, and immersive viewing. Complementing this is the XR OLED Motion technology, which keeps fast-moving scenes smooth and blur-free.



The BRAVIA 8 series supports advanced audio and visual technologies such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision provides vibrant visuals with exceptional contrast, while Dolby Atmos delivers multi-dimensional sound, making you feel like part of the action.



The BRAVIA 8 Series features SONY PICTURES CORE, a unique platform that provides access to a vast library of Sony Pictures movies. The platform also includes 4K HDR and IMAX enhanced movies, offering an elevated movie-watching experience with superior picture and sound quality. For 24 months, receive 10 FREE credits to stream movies in 4K Blu-ray quality with IMAX Enhanced visuals to elevate your home entertainment experience and bringing the magic of the big screen to your living room.



The BRAVIA 8 series is optimized for gaming and is perfect for PlayStation 5. It features Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which automatically adjusts HDR settings for the best picture quality. With 4K/120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), our TVs give you smooth and clear movement for responsive gameplay. The BRAVIA 8 series offers a smart user experience powered by Google TV, providing access to 400,000 movies and TV episodes, plus 10,000 apps and games. Google TV organizes all your favorite content in one place, making it easy to find and watch what you love. Voice search functionality allows for hands-free control, and integration with Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit ensures seamless connectivity with your Apple devices.





