ME&CA Final of Huawei Seeds for the Future 2024 Kicks Off in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, August 12, 2024: Huawei, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, IT Education Association and telecom, regulatory, labor authorities and vocational training bodies, announced the launch of the regional finals of its prestigious Seeds for the Future program for university students from Middle East and Central Asia. The program's opening ceremony, held at the Ministry of Digital Technologies, saw illustrious senior government officials and industry leaders, highlighting the event's significance.



The week-long event brings together university students across the Middle East and Central Asia, to enhance knowledge, foster collaboration, drive global digital inclusion, and develop global Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) talent. This year’s edition of the competition will see the participation of around 150 students from leading universities representing 14 countries in the region, including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Uzbekistan.



At the event, H.E. Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, delivered the opening address welcoming the young talents and dignitaries saying, “The launch of the Seeds for the Future today is one of the greatest steps towards the expansion of global collaboration in ICT field. We are glad to have a partner like Huawei that understands the need of nurturing digital talents and creating an advanced platform for building a digital and green world.”



Commenting on the program’s launch, Shunli Wang, Vice President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, said “We are thrilled to host the 2024 regional Seeds for the Future initiative and look forward to seeing regional ICT talents in action. Public-private collaboration is crucial for building the ICT ecosystem and nurturing ICT talent. We hold a shared responsibility to empower upcoming ICT talents and contribute to the development of the regions we operate in. Young talents from across the region represent the future of our industry. Embrace this opportunity, challenge yourselves, and let your creativity shine. May this program inspire groundbreaking ideas and lasting friendships.”



Huawei's Seeds for the Future program is the company's flagship CSR initiative that aims to develop ICT talents globally. Since its launch in 2008, more than 18,000 students have participated from 141 countries. With endorsements from more than 360 senior officials and heads of state, the program has collaborated with over 500 universities and colleges to cultivate a new generation of ICT leaders and innovators.



Besides the in-depth learning of ICT innovations and interaction with sector experts’, participants are involved with series of activities and sightseeing tours in Uzbekistan to strengthen the collaboration between countries and cultures. As part of the opening ceremony, a cultural event “Global Village” was held in the Amity University of Tashkent, where each participating team presented their countries’ cultural heritage, traditions, national clothes, and cuisine. The Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan took part in the activity and visited the booths of each country.



This year, the Seeds for the Future program will host intensive training sessions and workshops, including cutting-edge ICT technologies, scientific and technological leadership, discussions on global topics and Tech4Good group projects, etc. Through learning and mutual exchange, participants will gain a better understanding of 5G, AI, and cloud technologies, build more strengths for future growth, and improve their competitiveness in the job market.



Held in conjunction with the Seeds for the Future program, the regional semifinal of the fourth annual Tech4Good competition will empower youth to drive positive change within their communities. This unique platform aims to cultivate innovative ideas that effectively tackle pressing social issues by harnessing the immense potential of the latest ICT technologies. By encouraging young minds to leverage technological advancements, this initiative strives to foster a generation of solution-oriented individuals who can create a lasting impact and shape a better future for all. Participating students will present their Tech4Good projects to the judges, and two outstanding teams will be chosen to take part in Global Finals next year in China.







