Ooredoo Kuwait Celebrates Public/Private Partnership Milestone with the Success of Digital Platform: [51]

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, 12th August 2024] Telecommunications leader and pioneer of digital solutions, Ooredoo Kuwait, proudly celebrates the remarkable success of the new digital entertainment platform in Kuwait, [51] - considered a collaborative initiative between the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information and FASTtelco, a subsidiary of Ooredoo Kuwait. Launched just 90 days ago as a trial broadcast, the platform has captivated millions of viewers from 186 countries, tuning in to watch content from Kuwait’s TV and radio.

Ooredoo Kuwait recently revealed that the platform garnered over 6 million views, driven by the broadcast of the 2024 Elite Football Championship held in the United States and the launch of the new run of the Ministry of Information’s TV programs. This achievement underscores the ministry's strategic prowess in curating and diversifying content to attract a wide audience from Kuwait, the Gulf region, and the broader Arab world. It also highlights the success of FASTtelco in managing the platform's technological infrastructure, meeting the high demand for viewership with seamless efficiency.

The company emphasized that reaching millions of viewers across 186 countries is not merely a record-breaking feat, but a testament to Ooredoo Kuwait’s pivotal role in shaping the future of digital solutions through contributing to [51]. Through its technological arm, FASTtelco, Ooredoo Kuwait has positioned itself at the forefront of digital transformation, making cutting-edge technology accessible to all.

Ooredoo Kuwait further highlighted that its substantial investment in digital infrastructure and ongoing upgrades to align with the latest communication and internet technologies, have been instrumental in platform [51]'s smooth operation. This robust infrastructure has enabled the platform to deliver live streams to millions of viewers without any interruptions, while ensuring the highest levels of cybersecurity protection.

With the successful launch of digital platform, [51], Ooredoo Kuwait exemplifies its commitment to supporting Kuwait’s national development goals, particularly in line with “Kuwait Vision 2035”. The company strives to achieve this by advancing the technical infrastructure of Kuwaiti media and transitioning it into the digital era.

It serves to mention that platform: [51], offers everything from live broadcasts of TV channels and radio stations to on-demand viewing services, all while maintaining a distinguished level of content diversity.

The [51] platform, named as such to commemorate the year Kuwait Radio was launched, stands as a pioneering public/private partnership initiative within the Gulf media landscape. It is the first platform of its kind dedicated to showcasing Kuwaiti media productions, rich in historical and artistic heritage, alongside the latest contemporary works, offering an exclusive and enjoyable viewing experience for audiences worldwide.





