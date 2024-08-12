FIT Hon Teng Announces FY2024 Interim Results: AI-led Networking & EV Mobility segments lead robust turnaround in profit

(MENAFN- Think Alliance Group) - Revenue for the 1H 2024 amounted to US$2,067 million, representing a YoY increase of 15.9 % as compared to US$1,784 million in the same period last year.

- Interim amounted to US$33 million, compared to a loss of US$9 million in the same period of last year.

- Interim per share amounted to US$0.46 cents.

- The Board did not declare any interim dividend.

(Hong Kong, August 12, 2024) – FIT Hon Teng Limited (“FIT” or the “Company”, SEHK stock code: 6088) today announced its unaudited consolidated results for the interim period ended June 30, 2024.



In the first half of 2024, FIT’s revenue amounted to US$2,067 million, representing an increase of 15.9% from US$1,784 million for the same period in 2023. FIT’s gross profit increased by 48.8% from US$283 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to US$421 million for the same period in 2024. As a result of the successful execution of product mix improvement strategy, the Company’s gross profit margin increased from 15.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to 20.4% for the same period in 2024.



FIT’s operating profit increased by 97.9% from US$47 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, to US$93 million for the same period in 2024, due to business growth and increased contribution from higher margin products. Its operating profit margin increased from 2.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to 4.5% for the same period in 2024.



FIT’s profit for the six months ended June 30, 2024 amounted to US$33 million, as compared to loss of US$9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.



- The 4.8% decrease in revenue from the Smartphone end market was due to an improved change in the product structure of high-end smartphones.

- The 19.2% increase in revenue from the Networking end market was due to a rebound in the shipment of copper-based components.

- The 0.2% increase in revenue from the Computing end market was due to a decline in the computing market.

- The 217.0% increase in revenue from the EV mobility end market was due to the completion of the acquisition of FIT Voltaira Group GmbH (formerly known as Pretti SWH Group GmbH) on July 2023.

- The 14.2% increase in revenue from the System products end market was primarily attributable to the securing new business for high-end wireless bluetooth earphones and increased demand for wired earphones.



Commenting on FIT’s results, Mr Sidney Lu, Chairman and CEO, said, “We are pleased with the turnaround in our profitability during this period. By grasping the business opportunities of artificial intelligence, we achieved higher gross margins and operating margins. This is driven by management efficiency initiatives and improved product mix. We have also made good progress in our 3+3 strategy. In the areas of 5GAIoT, our high-speed products can meet the computing, energy, transmission and cooling requirements of AI data centers. New and existing audio products are also progressing as expected. The successful integration of FIT Voltaira also accelerated our product development and reinforced our partnerships with clients.”



“Looking ahead, while we expect macroeconomic and market uncertainties to continue in the second half of 2024, the AI wave will boost demand for our connectivity solutions. We remain committed to developing high- speed connectors and cables for AI data centers, and we will continue exploring strategic M&A opportunities to capture growth opportunities ahead.”



