Dubai Performing Arts Programme: an innovative platform to discover theatrical talents

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 12 August 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is presenting a series of innovative and interactive training workshops under the ‘Dubai Performing Arts Programme’ in August and September 2024. This initiative aims to discover, empower, support, and develop the skills and passions of theatrical talent, aligning with the Authority’s efforts to invest in youth and encourage them to contribute to Dubai’s vibrant cultural and creative movement.

The programme will be held at the Dubai National Theatre and includes three specialised training workshops in scenography, lighting, and sound. These workshops will be led by a distinguished group of theatre professionals and performing arts experts who will inspire emerging talents to explore the aesthetics of theatre and enrich their knowledge and creativity in all its aspects.

The Scenography workshop, from August 17 to September 1, will enable theatre enthusiasts to explore the significance of scenography and its role in theatrical performances. Participants will learn about its elements, aesthetic and functional effects, the components of the stage, its entrances, and the audiovisual means used. They will also be trained in methods and techniques for designing and determining the directorial vision for performances.

Participants in the Sound Techniques workshop, held on September 8 and 9, will learn the basics of sound, its properties, types, and layers, and how to use it in theatrical performances. They will be trained in controlling articulation, breathing techniques, and their relation to theatre.

The Lighting Techniques workshop, scheduled for September 13 and 15, aims to familiarise participants with different types of theatrical lighting, their functions, and their impact on other elements. Participants will also learn how to design lighting according to the performance’s requirements.

Fatma Al Jallaf, Acting Director of the Performing Arts Department at Dubai Culture, affirmed the importance of the Dubai Performing Arts Programme and its role in introducing new talent into the Emirati theatrical scene, saying: “Theatre is one of the most important and vibrant performing arts, where various forms of expressive, musical, and literary arts converge. It continuously needs new creative talents to ensure its sustainability and continuity in producing artistic projects that reflect our heritage and society, and highlight the richness of Dubai’s cultural scene. At Dubai Culture, we are committed to creating an innovative and creative platform capable of preparing a new generation of theatre artists, discovering promising talents in theatre, enhancing their skills and ideas, and enabling them to reach professional levels and contribute to strengthening the art form.”

All the training workshops offered by the Dubai Performing Arts Programme are open to all theatre enthusiasts, whether citizens or residents, allowing them to enhance their theatrical skills and unleash their creative ideas.









