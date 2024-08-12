(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since 2014, clients have led more than 1.2 million Thrivent Action Teams, engaged more than 16 million volunteers and raised more than $1.9 billion in funds for local communities.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From creating care packages for women on

bedrest to donating thousands of school supplies to children in need and so much more, Thrivent clients around the country continue to make an impact. This summer, Thrivent recognized 10 projects by donating an extra $10,000 to a select group of Thrivent Action Team non-profits during the 10th anniversary of the program.

"The difference our clients have made across the country since we started Thrivent Action Teams is awe inspiring," said Carolyn Sakstrup, chief growth and generosity officer at Thrivent. "For more than a decade, our clients have brought together friends and families to use their time, talents and resources to make a meaningful difference in their communities. It personifies Thrivent's purpose of empowering lives of service and faith."

About Thrivent Action Teams

Thrivent Action Teams, an industry-leading volunteer program, give Thrivent's clients the funding, tools, and resources they need to advance the causes most important to them and their communities. Since 2014, clients have led more than 1.2 million Thrivent Action Teams, engaging more than 16 million volunteers and raising more than $1.9 billion in funds for communities across the country. For more information about Thrivent Action Teams, click here .

Celebrating 10 Local Non-Profits

To help celebrate 10 years of giving back, Thrivent surprised 10 clients across the country – from Minneapolis to Memphis and West Palm Beach to New Orleans, and more, by donating $10,000 to causes they've supported with Thrivent Action Teams.

This includes:



Cindy

Baur (Menominee, Mich.)

Ivan and Lori

Bost (Memphis – Cordova, Tenn.)

Adelle and Allen

Duhon (New Orleans – Arabi, La.)

Strather and Sonia DuPree (West Palm Beach – Port Lucie, Fla.)

Brooke Fleming (Minneapolis – Carver,

Minn.)

Joe and Terri

Heyrman (Green Bay – Townsend, Wis.)

Hugo and Claudia

Huesca (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Whitney

Scarborough (Austin – La Grange, Texas)

Jill

Schwiderski (Minneapolis – Hector, Minn.) Aisha, Taylor (Cleveland, Ohio)

{Watch and download a video with Thrivent Action Teams here }

Annual 'Live Generously' Shirt Vote

Every Thrivent Action Team around the country receives a 'Live Generously' shirt for each volunteer leader and participant. Continuing a tradition started in 2016, the general public votes on each year's design and the next voting period opens today. To date, more than 14 million T-shirts have been distributed to volunteers who proudly wear them during their everyday life, serving as a visible representation of their commitment to giving back.

People can vote for their favorite shirt design here . The winning shirt for 2025 Thrivent Action Teams will be announced Monday, Aug. 19.

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs online and through financial advisors and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with

$179 billion

in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/23). Thrivent carries ratings from independent rating agencies which demonstrate the strength and stability of the organization, including an A++ rating from AM Best; an Aa2 rating from Moody's Investors Service; and an AA+ rating from S&P Global Ratings. Ratings are based on Thrivent's financial strength and claims-paying ability, but do not apply to investment product performance. For information on these ratings, visit the rating agency's website. Dividends are not guaranteed. For more information about Thrivent, visit

Thrivent

or find us on

Facebook ,

Instagram

and

LinkedIn. All mentions of clients in the above refer to eligible Thrivent clients with membership in Thrivent's fraternal benefit society.

SOURCE Thrivent