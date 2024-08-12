SYNERGY HOMECARE REPEATS AS FASTEST-GROWING FRANCHISOR IN THE INDUSTRY FOR THE FOURTH STRAIGHT YEAR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Momentum Continues, Brand Adds Specialized Care Programs To Service Offerings

TEMPE,

Ariz., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SYNERGY®

HomeCare , a leading national home care franchise, an Entrepreneur 500 ranked enterprise and a Top 50 Franchise according to Franchise Business Review, led the home care in territory sales growth for the fourth consecutive year in 2023, with strong momentum continuing through the first half of 2024.

A pioneer in the home care industry, the company, which was founded in 1999, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

For each of the past four years, SYNERGY

HomeCare awarded more territories than any other franchisor in the home care category, according to a review of franchise disclosure documents (FDDs) and other public records of all home care franchisors who are members of the International Franchise Association (IFA).

SYNERGY

HomeCare ended 2023 with 499 territories, which represents a 65% increase in its geographic footprint since December 2019. This accelerated growth has continued to build in

2024.

Entrepreneur

also recognized SYNERGY HomeCare as one of the fastest growing franchises

based on unit growth

and ranked the company #52 on the 2024 Fastest Growing Franchise

list .

"Our key priorities continue to be growth-oriented: adding new companies, helping our existing companies build their bottom line, enhancing our service offerings and expanding access to professional home care to more people across the country," said SYNERGY HomeCare CEO Charlie Young. "Home care is an increasingly important component of the care continuum and we are committed to being well-positioned to leverage that momentum to sustain our growth focus into the future and fulfill our mission to provide a world of care at home for all."

SYNERGY

HomeCare was recently named to Franchise Business Review's "Culture100 " for the third year in a row, which ranks the top 100 companies who foster a strong company culture by focusing on leadership, core values, franchisee community and engagement.

"We continue to attract multi-faceted, compassionate entrepreneurs who want to do well by doing good," said SYNERGY

HomeCare Chief Growth Officer Mike Steed. "The number of Americans who can benefit from home care is rapidly growing and our turn-key franchise model, sophisticated brand marketing and national referral partners play a key role in helping new franchisees not only build their business but sustain it for the long term."

SYNERGY

HomeCare has continued to make numerous investments in enhancing its programming, most recently introducing a comprehensive Cancer Care program for people diagnosed with cancer and their families. Professional non-medical caregivers offer invaluable support during appointments and treatments and can also provide assistance with light housekeeping, meal preparation, and even walking the family dog. They can ensure the home is free from safety hazards from reducing slips and falls to preventing illness from others, food or germy surfaces, and can help with coordinating appointments and transportation. Professional caregivers can also provide families with respite care which helps the family care team to stay strong throughout the journey.

The National Cancer Institute reports that 40 percent of Americans will develop cancer at some point in their lives. "While that is a truly sobering statistic, it also represents a tremendous opportunity to help a significant number of people by introducing home care into the extended cancer care team structure," said Rich Paul, Chief Partnership Officer for SYNERGY

HomeCare.

SYNERGY

HomeCare's other signature care programs include Veterans Care , Hospital-to-Home Care and Memory Care and Disability Care .

For more information on SYNERGY

HomeCare franchising opportunities visit .

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE - The Leading Home Care Provider

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor in the home care industry with over 220 franchises operating in more than 500 locations in 42 states across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical in-home services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care for individuals who are living with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomeCare or find an in-home care location near you .

Media Contact:

David Siroty, Imagine Productions

[email protected]

(908) 337-5865

SOURCE SYNERGY HomeCare