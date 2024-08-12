The Thrill Of Bargain Hunting: New Research Reveals Post-Purchase Glow Lasts Over Three Hours!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ollie's Releases Results of National Bargain Hunting Week Survey

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As inflation drives up the cost of everyday household items, consumers say shopping for the best deals is more important than ever before. According to new research conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Ollie's, the buzz of snagging a good bargain provides about three and a half hours or 216 minutes of post-purchase bliss. As America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, Ollie's provides the perfect haven for shoppers to hunt down brand name bargains and enjoy the rush of great deals during these challenging economic times.

of 2,000 Americans revealed insightful details about shopping habits. Nearly a quarter of respondents (22%) can ride the wave of a good deal for at least four hours but for a lucky 10%, the joy of finding a bargain lasts all day! The study also found that shoppers aren't shy about sharing their spoils, with 59% bragging about deals to friends (51%), partners (40%), and even extended family members (27%).

"Ollie's is all about the thrill of bargain hunting," remarked John Swygert, Chief Executive Officer of Ollie's. "We know that finding a great deal can be fun and exciting, and we love being a part of that experience for our customers. It's even better when they share the deals they find with friends and family, spreading the joy of bargains even further."

Here are some standout findings from the survey:



Plan of Attack:

Almost half (48%) of respondents go shopping with a plan and stick to it, while 20% prefer to wing it entirely.

Look Around:

On average, shoppers leave 14 extra minutes just to browse and soak in the shopping fun.

Sharper Bargain Hunters : 54% of Americans consider themselves the best bargain hunter they know, up from 34% last year.

A Good Deal:

Shoppers need to save an average of 36% on an item for it to feel worth it. High Standards: 20% of shoppers hold out for at least half off on an item.

With inflation continuing to put pressure on consumers' wallets, shoppers are more determined than ever to find savings. A whopping 82% are hunting for deals more frequently to stretch their dollars further. Despite rising prices on essentials like gas and groceries, the savvy shopper never misses a chance to snag a great deal.

"As inflation and prices for everyday essentials continue to skyrocket, finding ways to stretch your budget further is a vital skill. That's why Ollie's is more focused than ever on helping our customers save money and find the best bargains on brand name merchandise up to 70% off the fancy store prices,"

added Swygert.

So, whether you're a meticulous planner or a spontaneous shopper, the hunt for a good deal is always on. Remember, the joy of a bargain is meant to be shared – happy hunting!

About Ollie's

We are America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain Prices!® We offer extreme value on brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 525 stores in 31 states and growing! For more information, visit .



About Talker Research/Survey Methodology

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 general population Americans; the survey was commissioned by Ollie's and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between June 7th and June 11th, 2024.

