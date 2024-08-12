(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Salt 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial salt market is forecasted to grow by USD 4.05 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by wide range of industrial applications of industrial salt, increase in production of chlor-alkali chemicals, and rising demand for industrial salt in de-icing and anti-icing applications.

The study identifies the increasing production of salt in APAC using solar evaporation process as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial salt market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of vacuum pan technology for salt production and consolidation in global industrial salt market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The industrial salt market is segmented as below:

By Source



Rock salt Natural brine

By Application



Chemical processing

Deicing

Water treatment Others

By Region



APAC

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial salt market vendors.

Also, the industrial salt market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Cargill Inc.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

Compass Minerals International Inc.

Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd.

Dominion Salt Ltd.

Donald Brown Group

INEOS AG

Irish Salt Mining and Exploration Co. Ltd.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

KS Aktiengesellschaft

Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Nobian

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Salins Group

Solvay SA

Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Wilson Resources Ltd. ZOUTMAN NV

