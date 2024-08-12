(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Education Sector 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in the education sector market is forecasted to grow by USD 2.32 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 52.65% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growing emphasis on customized learning paths using AI, increasing demand for ITS, and significant scope of AI applications.

This study identifies the increased emphasis on chatbots as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) in the education sector market growth during the next few years. Also, growing emphasis on crowd-sourced tutoring and increasing emphasis on content analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in the education sector market is segmented as below:

By End-user



Higher education K-12

By Learning Method



Learner model

Pedagogical model Domain model

By Region



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) in the education sector market vendors.

Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) in the education sector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



2U Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Inc.

Brainly

Carnegie Learning Inc.

Century Tech Ltd.

Cognii Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

DreamBox Learning Inc.

Fishtree Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jenzabar Inc.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Kaltura Inc.

LAIX Inc.

McGraw Hill LLC

Microsoft Corp.

n2y LLC

Pearson plc Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC

