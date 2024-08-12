(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Storage and Warehousing Leasing 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The storage and warehousing leasing market is forecasted to grow by USD 107.2 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increase in global demand for warehousing and storage services, growth of global third-party logistics (3PL) sector, and growing demand for refrigerated warehouses for storage of frozen food.

The study identifies the increased use of technology for the modernization of warehouses as one of the prime reasons driving the storage and warehousing leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, growth of demand for green warehouses to reduce carbon footprint and emergence of self-storage as a service will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The storage and warehousing leasing market is segmented as below:

By Type



Non-climate controlled Climate controlled

By End-user



Manufacturing

Retail

Consumer goods

Food and beverages Others

By Region



North America

APAC

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading storage and warehousing leasing market vendors.

Also, the storage and warehousing leasing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Adwise Realty LLP

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

American Warehouses

Avison Young

CBRE Group Inc.

Central Storage and Warehouse Co.

Colliers International Property Consultants Inc.

CubeSmart LP

Foster Van Lines

Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP

Prologis Inc.

Public Storage

Radius Commercial Real Estate

Royal Commercial Real Estate LLC

Safestore Holdings plc

Saltbox

Transwestern Commercial Services LLC

W. T. Young LLC

Ward North American Warehouses Plus

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900