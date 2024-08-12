‘Can’T Interfere In B’Desh’S Internal Matters’: TMC MP Defends Cong’S ‘Silence’ On Atrocities On Hindus

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Veteran politician and Trinamool (MP) Shatrughan Sinha on Monday sought to rally behind the Congress over its alleged silence on the atrocities on Hindus and other minorities in trouble-torn Bangladesh.

Six-time Parliamentarian, in an exclusive conversation with the IANS, said,“The reports of on Hindu minorities, vandalising of temples and other places of worship are very disheartening, but we cannot interfere in another country's internal matters.”

Notably, the Congress and INDIA bloc have largely refrained from speaking about atrocities on Hindu minorities in the neighbouring nation, hit by a sudden coup, led by the extremists and fundamentalists. BJP also questioned the grand old party over 'concerns' on Gaza but 'silence' on Bangladesh.

Shatrughan Sinha said that many a time the political class refrains from speaking on any pressing situation and resorts to only 'wait and watch'.

“One shouldn't draw specific inferences from it. They have their own law and order. We can only make an appeal. We hope that the new interim government under Muhammad Yunus addresses the concerns of all communities,” he added.

“As this is a sensitive issue, any irresponsible remark may aggravate the situation rather than resolve it. We all want targeted violence to end,” he added.

The TMC MP further said that everyone knows and understands what is happening there. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh has left the country, and an interim government has been formed.

“The chief adviser of the interim government, renowned for his Grameen Bank initiative and a Nobel laureate, has recently issued many statements commending India-Bangladesh relations, and I appreciate that. We hope that peace prevails there in the future, just as it does in our country, and that everyone lives by the policy of Live and let live," Sinha further said.

The TMC lawmaker also defended the West Bengal Chief Minister's call for welcoming the Bangladeshi refugees and said that it goes with the nation's principles of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.

“Mamata Banerjee is a very popular and loved leader in India as well as in Bangladesh. She has said that if people from Bangladesh want to come to our country, we cannot say no to them, as we believe in Atithi Devo Bhava (guests are gods). We will surely need the help of the Centre in doing so, and if Mamata Banerjee has come forward for this issue, then it is praiseworthy,” he said.