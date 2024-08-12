LA BAIA BY THE BEACH BRINGS THE AMALFI COAST ROMANCE TO DUBAI’S J1 BEACH THIS SEPTEMBER

(MENAFN- Brazenmena) Press Release – Dubai, UAE, 12th August 2024: This September, Bulldozer Group unveils La Baia, its much-anticipated new location set to be Dubai's first beach club inspired by the Amalfi Coast. La Baia offers a luxurious escape at the new J1 Beach that embodies the essence of the Southern Italian Riviera. The visionary minds at Bulldozer Group, renowned for international gems such as Frou Frou (Dubai and Marbella), Eva Beach Club (Estepona), Dragonfly (Dubai), and the anticipated Suelo and Uni (Paris), now introduce a new Capri-inspired destination in the heart of La Mer South. Led by Alexander Orlov, founder and chairman of Bulldozer Group, La Baia invites guests to indulge in the art of la dolce vita with exquisite cuisine, vibrant entertainment and nightlife, and breathtaking views.



La Baia by the beach, inspired by the picturesque beauty of Italy’s Amalfi Coast, delivers a unique experience with a private beach club that combines the charm of Italy with the elegance of Dubai’s coastline. La Baia brings forth rich Southern Italian flavours bursting with vibrant tastes and aromas, electrifying live music performances that stir the soul, and a vivace private beach club setting that buzzes with energy, creating unforgettable moments of joy, festivity and the spirit of Italian splendore.



The menu is a celebration of the ebullient flavours and vivid traditions of Southern Italy, elevated by the opulent touch of black caviar and the decadent allure of truffle, exquisitely incorporated into crisp pizzas or paired with burrata cheese. Starting with the Crudo Bar, featuring the freshest seafood selections such as Mediterranean scampi, oysters, and red shrimp carabineros, the dining experience at La Baia unfolds with the refined taste of stuffed zucchini flowers, followed by artisanal pasta and pizzas, artfully paired with pear and gorgonzola or adorned with truffle. To conclude the dolce vita journey, guests are invited to the Dessert Room to choose from treasures like the velvety Caprese Chocolate Cake or the lush Neapolitan Rum Baba, each dessert a siren song of Southern Italy's finest confections. Completing the Italian Riviera fiesta on a high note the Sgroppino show at La Baia is set to become the talk of Dubai, transforming cocktail mixing into a mesmerising theatrical event. This brilliant display of tradition and showmanship promises to be a highlight, spellbinding guests with the mixology art prepared tableside with grace and finesse.



In keeping with the coastal charm of Capri and the Amalfi coast, La Baia presents a curated wine selection influenced by seaside vineyards. This includes treasures from Tuscany's breezy vineyards, the sunny slopes of Montalcino, and the coastal gems of Maremma. The list also features exceptional wines from Provence, Santorini, and Rías Baixas, offering a mellifluous fusion of flavours. Champagne, a quintessential highlight, adds a touch of luxe effervescence to the wine-gusto experience.



Live music bands and DJs contribute to an ambience that vibrates with authentic Italian festiveness, celebrating life with every note. Starting from lunchtime guests are invited to continue their fiesta dancing under the stars, with the soothing sound of waves in the background and the vibrant tunes of talented musicians filling the air. This lively atmosphere captures the essence of the Amalfi Coast’s spirited nightlife, making every evening at La Baia a celebration of zest and elegance.

Every detail at La Baia reflects the unmistakable charm of Southern Italy, from handcrafted tiles and authentic tableware designs that embody the vibrant textiles and colours of the region. Extending to the tailor-made Art Deco sunbeds that seamlessly blend with the external beauty, this meticulous attention to design creates a space where guests can enjoy a truly immersive Italian fine dining experience, complemented by the incanto of the Amalfi Coast.





