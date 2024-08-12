Severe flooding in western Ethiopia leads to displacement of thousands

(MENAFN) Local reported on Monday that approximately 16,000 individuals in western Ethiopia have been displaced and moved to safer areas following severe flooding. The inundation has impacted four districts within the Gambella region, triggered by intense rainfall that resulted in sudden and widespread flooding.



The flooding has caused substantial damage to both homes and agricultural fields, leaving the affected communities in urgent need of assistance. The regional communication bureau has highlighted the severe impact on local infrastructure and livelihoods, underscoring the critical need for support and aid.



In response to the disaster, displaced individuals have been relocated to drier and safer zones to provide immediate relief. Local authorities, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, are actively working to address the crisis and manage the situation, according to Gatbel Moon, a local disaster risk management official.



This incident is part of a recurring issue in the region, as August is typically characterized by heavy rains in Ethiopia, leading to severe flooding in Gambella and other areas. The seasonal rains often bring about significant challenges, necessitating ongoing preparedness and response efforts to mitigate the effects of such natural disasters.

