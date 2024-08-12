Wildfire in northeastern Athens prompts evacuation of hospitals, settlements

(MENAFN) A significant wildfire in northeastern Athens prompted the evacuation of hospitals and numerous settlements, according to local reports on Monday morning. The blaze, which ignited on Sunday afternoon in the Varnavas region, rapidly spread due to strong winds measuring 7-8 on the Beaufort scale. This intense wind created a fire front that extends over 30 kilometers (18.6 miles), exacerbating the fire's impact.



The wildfire is currently raging on three major fronts, leading to the urgent evacuation of several areas including Nea Panteli and Palaia Penteli. Authorities have issued evacuation orders for dozens of additional settlements in the affected regions. The scale of the fire has forced the evacuation of significant facilities such as Penteli Children's Hospital and the 414 Military Hospital, as well as at least two monasteries, highlighting the severe disruption caused by the blaze.



Efforts to combat the fire have involved 560 firefighters, 16 teams from the Forest Directorate, and over 170 vehicles, including fire engines and earthmovers. Despite these extensive resources, the fire has proven challenging to control, prompting reliance on aerial firefighting support. The situation has led to the deployment of 29 aerial firefighting vehicles, which are currently seen as crucial in containing and extinguishing the blaze.



The combined efforts of ground and aerial teams reflect the severity of the situation and the ongoing struggle to manage the rapidly spreading wildfire. As the fire continues to pose a significant threat to both human settlements and infrastructure, the focus remains on utilizing all available resources to mitigate the damage and safeguard affected communities.

