Trinet To Inaugurate State-Of-The-Art Facility In Hyderabad, India

TriNet will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 13 to celebrate the grand opening of its new office in Hyderabad, India.

TriNet's new office is in the Commerzone building in HITEC City, a major information technology, engineering, and business district in Hyderabad.

The office will support approximately 600 of TriNet's India-based workforce with a plan to continue to grow this operation to support the needs of the business.



"We are thrilled to open our new office in Hyderabad," said Mike Simonds, TriNet President and CEO. "This is the ideal location and facility for our amazing India-based team and allows for increased collaboration between employees while creating a presence in a city that has become a hotspot for innovation and growth."

Simonds added, "TriNet's business model is unique in that we operate with proprietary technology, and our investment in the Hyderabad facility and expanding team further strengthens our competitive position, delivering superior value to SMBs."

"TriNet's office in Hyderabad will serve as a hub for business and technological innovation for our company and in service of our customers," said Gautam Mekala, Vice President of Technology and Country Leader for TriNet in India. "We have built a world-class center with opportunities for aspiring business professionals in the region."



About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET ) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit

TriNet

or follow us on

Facebook ,

LinkedIn

and

Instagram .

