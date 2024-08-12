Ranger Investments' U.S. Micro Cap Growth Strategy Marks 10-Year Anniversary With Index-Beating Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), an employee-owned boutique investment manager specializing in small cap and micro cap U.S. growth strategies, is marking the 10-year anniversary of its actively managed micro cap growth strategy, outperforming its benchmark, the Russell Microcap Growth Index, over multiple time periods since inception, net of fees. Launched Aug. 1, 2014, the Ranger Investments micro cap growth strategy composite has generated an annualized return of 14.51%, net of fees, for the 10 years through July 31, 2024, vs 5.57% for its benchmark, the Russell Microcap Growth Index, for the same period. The cumulative 10-year return for the Ranger Investments micro cap growth strategy, net of fees, is 287.5% since inception through July 31, 2024, vs 72.0% for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The annualized and cumulative 10-year returns for the strategy have also exceeded those of the large cap S&P 500 Index over the same period.

Annualized performance for periods over 1 year through 7/31/2024

10 Years 5 Years 3 Years 1 Year YTD Ranger Investments Micro Cap Growth strategy (net of fees) 14.51 13.42 0.18 1.94 14.75 Russell Microcap Growth Index 5.57 5.45 -8.59 11.06 10.93

Sources: Russell US indexes, S&P Global.

Earlier this year, Ranger Investments' micro cap growth strategy was named to the PSN Top Guns list of high-performing separate accounts, managed portfolios or managed ETF strategies. The PSN Top Guns list ranks investment strategies in six proprietary categories in more than 75 asset class universes based on continued performance over time and is a widely used resource by investors, financial advisors, and asset managers. The Ranger Investments strategy received Top Gun 6 Stars for the period ended March 31, 2024. The strategy also generated the best five-year annualized returns among the 10 strategies receiving this designation.



The Ranger Investments strategy manages more than $400 million in assets on behalf of institutions and individuals. The firm offers its micro cap growth strategy

as a separate account, model portfolio, and mutual fund-the Ranger Micro Cap Institutional Fund (RFIMX). The micro cap growth strategy has attracted inflows through the first half of 2024, including new mandates from a foundation and a family office, both in Dallas.

The strategy is team managed by portfolio managers Conrad Doenges, Andrew Hill, Joseph LaBate, and Brown McCullough and senior analysts Devin Holland, Kevin Zhu and Jeff Dalton.

"We're proud to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of our micro cap growth strategy and the compelling long-term results achieved on behalf of clients," said Doenges, who also serves as Ranger Investments' chief investment officer. "Investor attention and financial headlines have focused on the remarkable performance by U.S. mega cap stocks, particularly the Magnificent Seven. The micro and small cap indices are populated with thousands of companies that are lesser known and underfollowed, and these benchmarks vastly underperformed their large cap counterparts over the last decade. However, the opportunity to choose selectively among small and micro cap stocks provides opportunity to build quality, attractively valued portfolios for clients. The absolute returns delivered by the actively managed Ranger Investments micro cap growth strategy over the past 10 years demonstrate how a disciplined investment approach can generate strong index-beating performance in widely diverse market environments."

The goal for the micro cap strategy is to capture and compound returns while managing risk to preserve shareholder capital. The team seeks to invest in U.S. micro cap growth companies with distinctive advantages, including durable business models, sustainable growth, expanding markets, and exceptional management. The concentrated portfolio currently has approximately 35 positions.

ABOUT RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is a boutique equity investment manager that specializes in U.S. small- and micro-cap growth strategies. Formed in 2003, Ranger Investments is owned and controlled by employees and is registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm's strategies aim to preserve and increase capital by using a bottom-up, fundamental research process to identify growing, high-quality companies that can be purchased at attractive valuations. Ranger Investments manages and advises more than $1.8 billion in assets, including model accounts, as of June 30, 2024. Ranger Investments is signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). For more information, visit

The performance information above is presented net of fees. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Net performance includes the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. References to indices are provided for informational purposes only, should not be relied upon as an accurate means of evaluating the strategies performance, and no representation or warranties can be made regarding the accuracy of any index information. It is not possible to invest directly in the index.

Media Contacts:

Newton Park PR, LLC

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg

[email protected]

(+1) 847 507 2229

[email protected]

(+1) 617 312 4281

SOURCE Ranger Investments