Vanguard Announces Advisory Changes For Vanguard Emerging Markets Select Stock Fund

Vanguard's manager research team conducts ongoing reviews of current and prospective investment advisors, looking beyond short-term performance to focus on the drivers of long-term success for investors. As part of this review process, Vanguard determined that changes to the advisory structure would best serve current and future shareholders of the fund.

Following the transition, the advisor target allocations for the $785 million Emerging Markets Select Stock Fund will be as follows1:

Baillie Gifford, 37.5%, Pzena, 37.5%, and Wellington, 25%. As a result of these changes, the expense ratio2 will decrease from 0.80% to 0.79%.

Both Pzena and Wellington Management have managed the fund since its inception in 2011, and Baillie Gifford since 2018. All three firms continue to manage multiple funds and strategies on behalf of Vanguard.

The investment objective, principal investment strategies and policies of the fund will remain the same.

All figures as of June 30, 2024, unless stated otherwise.

