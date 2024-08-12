Consumers Energy Offers Safe Digging Tips And Reminders For National Safe Digging Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Safe Digging Day (Aug. 11 or 8-1-1 Day), Consumers is offering tips and reminders for safe digging.

"Not only is contacting 8-1-1 before every dig project an easy and responsible way to ensure you're keeping yourself, your friends and your neighbors safe when you dig - it is also the law," said Holly Bowers, vice president of engineering and for Consumers Energy. "This free resource doesn't just protect from a minor inconvenience; it helps customers avoid injury, property damage, or even financial loss. Accidentally striking an underground pipeline or electric line can have serious and even fatal repercussions, so you should always know what is below."

Bowers reminds customers that safe digging tips include:



Calling MISS DIG (8-1-1) or visiting

MISSDIG811

at least 3 business days before beginning a project.

MISS DIG will contact the appropriate companies to have underground lines marked with stakes, flags or paint, at no cost to the customer.

Remember that the stakes, flags or paint put down by MISS DIG show only a rough estimate of the location of underground utility facilities; avoid digging within 4 feet of marked lines if possible. If digging must occur within 4 feet of markers, use hand tools to carefully expose buried lines; only once they have been located can you utilize power equipment to complete the excavation.

MISS DIG recently announced the relocation of its headquarters to Lansing,

where it can expand on its work to educate and train the community on safe digging through the use of its new facility.



When it comes to dealing with natural gas lines, it is important to remember:



If you smell natural gas (a rotten egg odor) or suspect a leak, leave the area right away.

Don't try to find the source of the leak.

Don't use an electrical device. Call 9-1-1 and 800-477-5050.

If you think you hit or nicked a natural gas line, you should immediately call 800-477-5050.

