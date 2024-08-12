Following the design phase and production, and test of the first proof-of-concept, the QS7001 engineering samples are being produced and expected to be ready to order as soon as Q4 2024, while the TPM version should be ready by end of year-end; in discussions with large electronic manufacturers to develop custom quantum-resistant chips.



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, is leading the charge in helping clients transition from digitalization to robotization and setting the stage for the future with its cutting-edge post-quantum chips. These advanced chips, expected to be available to order as soon as Q4 2024, are set to be the cornerstone of the robotization era, providing the robust security and processing power necessary to support the complex and demanding operations of robotic systems and offer certified security optimized for quantum-resistant algorithms. SEALSQ is engaging in strategic discussions with large electronic manufacturers to develop custom quantum-resistant chips.



Critical Security: As industries increasingly rely on robotics, the need for secure, efficient, and powerful hardware becomes paramount. SEALSQ's post-quantum chips are designed to meet these needs by offering unparalleled encryption capabilities that protect against the emerging threats posed by quantum computing. In a world where robots will handle critical tasks and sensitive data, ensuring that these systems are impervious to cyberattacks is essential. SEALSQ's post-quantum chips provide this assurance, safeguarding the integrity of robotic operations and the data they process.

Enhanced Automation: Moreover, the enhanced processing power of SEALSQ's post-quantum chips enables robots to perform more sophisticated tasks, from real-time decision-making to complex problem-solving. This is crucial as industries move beyond simple automation towards fully autonomous systems that can operate independently in dynamic environments. By integrating SEALSQ's post-quantum chips into robotic systems, customers can achieve higher levels of efficiency and precision, unlocking new possibilities for innovation and productivity.

SEALSQ's post-quantum chips are more than just a technological upgrade; they are a fundamental enabler of the robotization wave. The chips will ensure that SEALSQ customers can embrace this new era with confidence, knowing that their robotic systems are built on a foundation of cutting-edge security and performance. As the world moves towards greater automation, SEALSQ is proud to provide the tools that will drive this transformation, with its post-quantum chips leading the way.

SEALSQ is empowering its clients to transition from digitalization to robotization, with its post-quantum chips serving as the cornerstone of this evolution. These chips not only secure robotic systems against future cyber threats but also enhance their capabilities, ensuring that businesses can fully capitalize on the potential of robotics in the digital age. Through this innovation, SEALSQ is setting a new standard for security and performance in the robotization era, helping to build a future that is both automated and secure.

Development: The Company's investments and focus on the QUASARs post-quantum project have enabled its engineering team to progress rapidly on the development roadmap. The upcoming secure chips family is based on a RISC-V Quantum Resistant and CCEAL5+ hardware platform offering CC EAL 5+ certified security and optimized for Kyber and Dilithium quantum resistant algorithms to face the latest quantum attack scenarios. The QS7001 is set to be delivered open, for the customer to develop and load their own firmware, while the“QVault TPM” features a pre-provisioned FIPS 140-3 and TCG certified Trusted Platform Module stack.

Following the design phase and production, and test of the first proof-of-concept, the QS7001 engineering samples are being produced and expected to be ready to order as soon as the fourth quarter of this year, while the TPM version should be ready by end of year.

More detailed technical features on the products and summary data sheet are already available on SEALSQ's website: and YouTube: .

Customer Application: SEALSQ has established a robust and diverse customer base that includes industry leaders across various sectors, each leveraging SEALSQ's cutting-edge technology to enhance their product offerings:

CISCO: A global leader in networking and cybersecurity, CISCO has been a SEALSQ partner for 15 years. CISCO integrates SEALSQ's secure semiconductors into its wide range of networking products, ensuring robust security and reliability for enterprises worldwide.

AB Circle Limited: Specializing in advanced manufacturing solutions, AB Circle Limited relies on SEALSQ's semiconductor technology to enhance the precision and performance of its industrial automation systems, which are crucial in the production of next-generation electronics.

MCM Japan LTD: A major player in the Japanese electronics market, MCM Japan LTD incorporates SEALSQ's secure microcontrollers into its consumer electronics products, ensuring they meet the highest standards of safety and efficiency demanded by discerning Japanese consumers.

L&G: A key name in the smart metering and energy management sector, L&G uses SEALSQ's secure chips to safeguard its smart meters, which are deployed in millions of homes and businesses, providing critical data for energy optimization.

HID: A global leader in secure identity solutions, HID integrates SEALSQ's semiconductors into its access control systems, enhancing the security and reliability of systems used in government, healthcare, and corporate environments.

LEGIC IdentSystems AG: Specializing in secure identification and RFID technology, LEGIC IdentSystems AG incorporates SEALSQ's secure semiconductor solutions into its smart card and transponder systems, which are used in applications ranging from access control to public transportation.

BK Technologies Corporation: Known for its critical communication technology, BK Technologies Corporation uses SEALSQ's secure chips in its communication devices, which are essential for first responders and public safety organizations.

Blueberi Gaming USA Inc.: In the gaming industry, where security and performance are paramount, Blueberi Gaming USA Inc. employs SEALSQ's semiconductors in its gaming machines, ensuring secure and seamless operation in casinos and gaming centers across the country.

Medtronic: A leader in medical technology, Medtronic incorporates SEALSQ's secure semiconductors into its medical devices, ensuring the safety and reliability of critical healthcare solutions that save lives around the world.

These collaborations underscore the versatility and essential role of semiconductors in various industries, from healthcare and gaming to energy management and secure communications. SEALSQ's ability to cater to such a diverse clientele speaks to its technological prowess and its capacity to drive innovation across multiple domains.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

