Global 5G Enterprise Market Is Expected To Be Valued At USD 34.4 Billion By 2032 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Global 5G Enterprise Market.

“Global 5G Enterprise Market Research Report 2024-2032” is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides an industry overview with growth analysis and historical and future cost, revenue, demand and supply data (if applicable). Research analysts provide detailed explanations of value chain and retailer analysis. This Global 5G Enterprise market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report. This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

The global 5G Enterprise market is designed to grow at 31 % CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It is expected to reach above USD 34.4 Billion by 2032 from USD 4.51 Billion in 2024.

Top leading companies in the Global 5G Enterprise market includes:

The 5G enterprise market includes some top key players and that are; Ciena Corporation, Affirmed Network, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AT&T Intellectual Property, Juniper Networks INC, Samsung, Fujitsu, SK Telecom Co, LTD, ZTE, Verizon, Cradle point, INC. Mavenir, Nokia, and CommScope, Amongst Others.

Recent Development:

March 2022 – Sierra Wireless Introduces a New Private APN Solution for Managed Connectivity Solutions with Strong Security and Faster Application Development.

April 2023 – More first responders select FirstNet to communicate reliably. They have introduced the new Mini Compact Rapid Deployable for FirstNet to further mark the anniversary of FirstNet's founding. These agency-owned assets, which are now available for purchase by public safety agencies, are 80% smaller and less expensive than the CRDTM for FirstNet, which has proved crucial in first responders' emergency response during wildfires and Hurricane Ian last year.

Global 5G Enterprise Market segmentation:

By Component:



Hardware: Includes small cells, RAN equipment, etc.

Software: Network management and virtualization solutions. Services: Consulting, deployment, and support services.

By Organization Size:



SMEs: Smaller-scale 5G solutions. Large Enterprises: Extensive 5G deployments.

By Industry Vertical:



Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecom Retail, Energy, Transportation, BFSI, Others.

By Network Type:



Public: Telecom-operated networks. Private: Dedicated enterprise networks.

By Deployment Model:



On-Premises: In-house infrastructure. Cloud-Based: Hosted solutions.

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa.

By Application:



eMBB: Enhanced broadband.

URLLC: Low-latency communication. mMTC: IoT device connectivity.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).

Purchase the full report:

