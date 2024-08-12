Kuehn Law Encourages ITI, RXRX, GVP, And OBDE Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Iteris, (NASDAQ: ITI) Click to Learn More



Iteris, Inc. has agreed to merge with Almaviva Sp.A. for $7.20 per share in cash.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Click to Learn More



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Exscientia plc. At the conclusion of the proposed transaction, Recursion shareholders will hold approximately 74% of the combined company.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) Click to Learn More



GSE Systems has agreed to be acquired by Pelican Energy Partners for $4.10 per share.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE) Click to Learn More



Blue Owl Corporation III has agreed to sell to Blue Owl Capital Corporation. According to the proposed merger terms, OBDE shareholders will be issued new OBDC shares for each OBDE share they own, based on an exchange ratio set before the closing.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.TM

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

...

(833) 672-0814