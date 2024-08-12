عربي


Summary Of Tallinna Sadam Webinars


8/12/2024 9:31:29 AM

On 12 August 2024, Tallinna Sadam held a webinar for investors where the chairman of the management board Valdo Kalm and member of the management board CFO Andrus Ait presented the unaudited results of the Group for 2024 Q2.

Tallinna Sadam would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinars can be followed up in Estonian and in English language. The presentation is attached to this notice and is also available at the company's web page: .

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5649 6230
Attachment

  • Q2 2024 webinar ENG

