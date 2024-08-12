An Indian Palace In The Caribbean With Private Beach And Helipad Is Headed To Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Balaji Palace offered at auction by G3 Auctions

The Royal Suite at Balaji Palace, offered at auction by G3 Auctions

Balaji Palace Dominican Republic offered at auction by G3 Auctions

Balaji Palace in the Dominican Republic currently operates as a luxury boutique hotel and wedding/corporate event destination

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With royal suites built on the edge of a cliff overlooking the ocean, Balaji Palace is an extraordinary and unique opportunity. Originally listed for $43 million, the Palace is now being offered at auction by G3 Auctions. Located on Dominican Republic's exclusive North Coast, Balaji Palace consists of a 12-suite 5 story main building, plus 5 cliff-side oceanfront suites. Guests have access to a private beach, and the Indian palace offers a helipad, full service spa, guest house, secure underground parking, meditation area, outstanding views, manicured gardens, and a prestigious golf course is nearby.G3 Auctions is working in cooperation with listing broker Auburn Lucas of Christie's International Real Estate Dominican Republic. The deadline to bid on Balaji Palace is August 19th at 5 p.m.. For more information, visit G3auctions or call 1-678-333-3000. Balaji Palace is part of G3 Auctions' $460 million Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event, featuring 14 of the finest properties in the Caribbean and a superyacht.

