PM Shmyhal, U.S. Senators Discuss Ukraine's Needs For Bolstering Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal has met with U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham from the Party and Richard Blumenthal from the Party to discuss Ukraine's needs for bolstering air defenses.

The head of announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="Denys_Smyhal/8241" data-width="100%"></script>

"I am glad to welcome U.S. senators and Ukraine's friends, Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) and Richard Blumenthal (Democratic Party), to Kyiv. I noted that continued bipartisan U.S. support is important in the future. I thanked them for voting in the Senate on initiatives that are important to Ukraine. I voiced our needs for strengthening air defenses," Shmyhal wrote.

He added that the first F-16 fighter jets are already in Ukraine and stressed that U.S. assistance in training Ukrainian pilots is extremely valuable.

Shmyhal also informed the senators about the government's priorities, including in the implementation of reforms. The parties paid special attention to immobilized Russian assets.

"It is important to seize them in full and direct the funds to Ukraine's urgent needs and our reconstruction," he said.

Shmyhal called on U.S. business representatives to invest in priority industries, which will contribute to the long-term recovery and growth of the Ukrainian economy.

He said he was thankful for U.S. assistance in restoring the Ukrainian energy industry. He noted that among the main challenges today is preparations for the heating season. He added that the restoration of destroyed facilities and the decentralization of Ukraine's energy system are ongoing in order to make it less vulnerable to Russian attacks.

"I conveyed my words of gratitude to the government and people of the United States for the unprecedented level of support for Ukraine in the struggle for our freedom and independence," Shmyhal said.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram