AZPROMO Cancels September Export Mission To Turkiye
Date
8/12/2024 9:17:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The Export and investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) has
announced the cancellation of its planned export mission to Turkiye
which was scheduled for September 16-21, Azernews
reports citing Agency.
The mission was set to include visits to the Turkish cities of
Adana, Mersin, and Istanbul.
Originally, the mission aimed to select participants through a
competitive process based on several criteria: the production
potential of the exporter's products, the export potential of these
products to Turkiye, and the exporter's previous experience in
international markets, including the volume of products
exported.
The mission was intended to focus on the food and beverage
industry, as well as construction materials. The decision to cancel
the mission may impact the planned opportunities for networking and
market expansion in these key sectors.
MENAFN12082024000195011045ID1108544894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.