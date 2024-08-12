عربي


AZPROMO Cancels September Export Mission To Turkiye

8/12/2024 9:17:34 AM

The Export and investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) has announced the cancellation of its planned export mission to Turkiye which was scheduled for September 16-21, Azernews reports citing Agency.

The mission was set to include visits to the Turkish cities of Adana, Mersin, and Istanbul.

Originally, the mission aimed to select participants through a competitive process based on several criteria: the production potential of the exporter's products, the export potential of these products to Turkiye, and the exporter's previous experience in international markets, including the volume of products exported.

The mission was intended to focus on the food and beverage industry, as well as construction materials. The decision to cancel the mission may impact the planned opportunities for networking and market expansion in these key sectors.

