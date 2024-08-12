Irobot To Participate In 13Th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT ), a leader in consumer robots, will participate in the 13th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 on Monday, August 19. The company's management team, including iRobot Chief Executive Officer Gary Cohen and Chief Officer Julie Zeiler, will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with investors. For more information, please contact iRobot's investor relations team via [email protected] .

