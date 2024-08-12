WEC Energy Group's Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Sustainable Progress For An Enduring Enterprise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Group (NYSE: WEC ) today released its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The report outlines the progress made by WEC Energy Group and its family of companies on major projects and the company's mission to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy across the Midwest.

The report also examines the company's climate strategy and the research and development of emerging technologies such as natural gas, hydrogen power and long-duration battery storage.

"We're pleased to report that we continued to make solid progress on our industry-leading targets for reducing carbon and methane emissions. We recently retired additional coal generation, and moved up our timeline for a complete exit from coal - now planned by the end of 2032 - while adding renewable power and efficient natural gas to reliably serve our customers," said Scott Lauber, president and CEO. "We have served the people of the Midwest for more than a century. The future is bright, and we are dedicated to powering our communities now and for many years to come."

Report highlights

The report highlights how WEC Energy Group's investments in sustainable technology - including zero-carbon energy and renewable natural gas - are helping the company meet its aggressive carbon and methane reduction goals.

At the end of 2023, the company reduced carbon emissions from generation 54 percent below 2005 levels. The company is targeting a 60 percent reduction in carbon emissions from electric generation by the end of 2025 and an 80 percent reduction by the end of 2030, both below 2005 levels. The company is also planning to eliminate coal as an energy source by the end of 2032 and have a carbon-neutral electric generation fleet by 2050.

WEC Energy Group also has a goal to achieve net-zero methane emissions across its natural gas distribution operations by the end of 2030.

The report details the company's $23.7 billion capital plan to invest in efficiency, sustainability and growth. The five-year capital plan includes $7 billion to build and own approximately 3,800 megawatts of additional renewable energy capacity for the company's regulated utilities - more than quadrupling its carbon-free generation.

Received a 2023 EPRI Technology Transfer Award and named the 2023 Top Hydrogen Plan Award winner by POWER magazine's selection committee for the company's successful pilot project to test hydrogen as a fuel source for power generation.

Received the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development's Vets Ready Award for outstanding support of military veterans. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has been honored with this award.

Spent more than $333 million in 2023 with diverse suppliers.

Provided $20.7 million in charitable grants and contributions to nonprofit organizations, with a focus on the well-being of the communities it serves and the preservation of the natural world.

Added to S&P's High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. Strengthened the company's talent pipeline through innovative programs and partnerships, including with Milwaukee Public Schools and the Chicago Urban League.

The 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report and additional information on WEC Energy Group's ESG efforts can be found online at

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC ), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.7 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.



The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup ) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 35,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $44 billion of assets.

