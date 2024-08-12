Fortuna Investments Launches Women’S Sports Investment Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The venture capital firm will bring its capital and partnership approach to opportunities in the women's sports sector, with an initial focus on the WNBA

MIAMI and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Investments (“Fortuna”), a venture capital and advisory firm focused on high-growth industries, announced today the launch of a new dedicated to providing resources to support women's professional sports, at a time of exciting and rapid expansion in the sector.



The platform will target opportunities across the spectrum of women's sports, including team ownership, financing, stadium development, sports media, and other related businesses. Fortuna aims to leverage its extensive network, investment expertise, and strategic agility to find strong opportunities in the emerging industry. The platform will initially target equity investments of $10-$50 million in the WNBA.

Last year, Fortuna announced that former NFL captain and NFL Players Association representative Frostee Rucker had joined the firm as Vice President and Head of Sports and Entertainment. Today's launch represents another step in the firm's commitment to the sports investment market.

“The recent ascent of the WNBA marks the dawn of a new era for female athletes, who are being celebrated for their outstanding performance and garnering countless new fans worldwide,” said Justus Parmar, Founder and CEO of Fortuna Investments.“After decades of success in a wide range of high-growth industries, I'm ready to bring our capital and partnership approach to this exciting arena. This is an inflection point, and we're just starting to scratch the surface of all the growth potential here.”

Fortuna has a successful investment track record across the U.S., Canada, and globally, partnering with high-growth companies in battery technology, metals and mining, space, clean technology, and other emerging industries.

“I've had a firsthand view into professional sports over the past two decades, and I see a rare opportunity to tap into a segment of the market as it's catching fire,” added Rucker.“I look forward to working with Justus to support these up-and-coming stars and their franchises as they are increasingly recognized and compensated for their incredible athleticism.”

About Fortuna Investments

Founded in 2015 by Justus Parmar, Fortuna Investments is a private investment firm that develops long-term partnerships with change-making entrepreneurs in emerging industries. Fortuna specializes in venture capital investments and has led and advised on over $500 million in transactions since its founding.

Fortuna's investments are concentrated in several high-growth sectors, including battery

technologies, metals and mining, space, and clean technologies. The firm routinely invests for the long term and takes an active operating role.

In 2020, the firm's leadership group launched the Fortuna Foundation , an independent charitable organization that supports initiatives dedicated to promoting mental health, education, financial literacy and other community organizations in need.

More information can be found at .

