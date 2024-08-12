A Taste Of Fall! Great American Cookies Adds A Sweet Touch To Menu With All-New Caramel Churro Cookie

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beloved Seasonal Favorite, Pumpkin Spice Cookie, Also Makes Return

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies , home of the Original Cookie Cake franchise owned by Brands , is falling for cooler temperatures and adding two cookies to its lineup, brand-new Caramel Churro and returning fan-favorite, Pumpkin Spice. Sweater weather starts early this year-the limited-time offerings will be available starting today, Aug. 12, and be baked fresh in-store daily through Oct. 31.

A melt-in-your-mouth cookie with a delightful combination of caramel chips and cinnamon sugar crunch, the all-new Caramel Churro Cookie perfectly captures the iconic Spanish treat with a sweet twist. Fall isn't complete without pumpkin spice, which makes its annual festive return this month. The Pumpkin Spice Cookie is a fixture at Great American Cookies come fall-made with pumpkin, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla and white chocolate and a dusting of powdered sugar.

“Consumers' cravings for fall-centric flavors continue to push deeper into August, and we're excited to bake up not only a trendy fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice, but also Caramel Churro," said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Great American Cookies. "The churro flavor profile continues to grow in popularity, and we can't wait for fans to try our take on the classic treat."

