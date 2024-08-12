Hashicorp To Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On August 29, 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), The Infrastructure CloudTM company, today announced it will release financial results for its second quarter of 2025 fiscal year, which ended July 31, 2024, after the U.S. markets close Thursday, August 29, 2024.
In light of the pending transaction with IBM, HashiCorp will not be hosting an earnings conference call to review the results or providing a financial outlook.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp is The Infrastructure CloudTM company, helping organizations automate multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit hashicorp.com.
