Conifer Holdings Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast For August 14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) announced today that it will host a conference call/webcast on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company plans to release its second quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
Investors, analysts, employees and the public are invited to listen to the conference call via:
| Webcast:
| CNFR Q2 2024 Financial Results Webcast
or on the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com
|
|
| Conference Call:
| 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)
|
|
The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the Conifer Holdings website at .
Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings' audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on April 1, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).
About Conifer Holdings
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers specialty insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines, marketing through independent agents in all 50 states. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CNFR. Additional information is available on the Company's website at .
For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis,
