A few major players dominate the market in terms of market share. Some companies currently dominating the market are Amway, Kirkland Signature, Bayer, Haleon, Herbalife, Nature's Sunshine, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, NOW Foods, and Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Shift Towards Natural & Plant-Based Ingredients

The trend towards natural and plant-based ingredients in the U.S. bone and joint health supplements market has gained significant momentum. This shift is driven by various consumer preferences, increasing awareness of the benefits of natural ingredients, and the growing demand for clean-label products.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and prefer natural and plant-based products over synthetic ones due to perceived safety and health benefits. There is a growing demand for clean-label products free from artificial additives, preservatives, and GMOs. Natural and plant-based ingredients align with this preference. Many consumers are environmentally conscious and prefer sustainably sourced and produced products. Plant-based supplements often have a lower environmental footprint compared to animal-derived ingredients.

Gummies are Gaining Traction

The trend of gummies gaining traction in the market reflects broader changes in consumer preferences and innovations in the dietary supplement industry. Gummies offer a convenient and easy way to consume supplements. Unlike traditional pills and capsules, which some people find difficult to swallow, gummies are chewable and often more enjoyable. Gummies are available in various flavors, making them more palatable than traditional supplements. The enjoyable taste of gummies turns taking supplements into a more pleasant experience, which can improve adherence to supplement regimens.

Gummies, already a favorite in the broader supplement market, are also experiencing significant growth in the joint health sector. These soft, chewable supplements are now expanding their foothold, witnessing impressive growth. Bright, colorful packaging makes gummies stand out on store shelves, catching the eye of consumers and making them more likely to purchase. Brands effectively market gummies through appealing campaigns highlighting their benefits and taste, attracting a diverse customer base. Gummies are especially popular among younger demographics who may resist taking traditional supplements. The elderly, who often struggle with swallowing pills, find gummies to be a more manageable and appealing option.

Rise in Aging Population

The rise in the aging population is a significant driver behind the growth of the U.S. bone and joint health supplements market. As the population's demographic composition shifts towards older age groups, the prevalence of age-related bone and joint issues increases, driving demand for supplements that support skeletal health and mobility. The U.S. population aged 65 and over grew nearly five times faster than the total population from 1920 to 2020, according to the 2020 Census. This demographic shift is driven by increased life expectancy and declining birth rates. In 2020, the older population reached 55.8 million, comprising 16.8% of the U.S. population.

This growing segment represents a significant market for bone and joint health supplements. Aging is associated with a gradual loss of bone density, leading to osteoporosis, a condition characterized by fragile bones and an increased risk of fractures. The prevalence of arthritis, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, increases with age, causing joint pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Rising Allopathic Alternatives

The rising popularity of allopathic alternatives, such as prescription drugs and other therapies like physical therapy, acupuncture, and chiropractic care, poses a significant challenge to the growth of the market. Allopathic treatments often provide immediate relief from symptoms associated with bone and joint conditions. Prescription drugs such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or corticosteroids can quickly alleviate pain and inflammation. At the same time, physical therapy or chiropractic care offers targeted interventions for specific musculoskeletal issues.

This perceived effectiveness and rapid relief can make consumers more inclined to opt for allopathic treatments over supplements, especially if they are experiencing acute pain or discomfort. Physicians are crucial in guiding patient treatment choices, and their recommendations carry significant weight in healthcare decisions. Allopathic treatments are often prescribed or recommended by healthcare providers based on clinical guidelines and evidence-based practices.

In contrast, supplements may not always receive the same endorsement or validation from healthcare professionals, leading to lower consumer confidence and uptake. Consumer preferences, beliefs, and trust in healthcare modalities can influence treatment decisions. Some individuals may strongly prefer allopathic treatments based on cultural norms, personal experiences, or trust in conventional medicine. This preference can create barriers to adopting bone and joint health supplements.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHT BY PRODUCT TYPE

The U.S. bone and joint health supplement market, by product type, is segmented into vitamins, minerals, omega-3, glucosamine & chondroitin, and others. The minerals segment holds the largest market share in 2023. Minerals play a vital role in bone & joint health, and they are a key cog of many dietary supplements designed to support these systems. The most included minerals in these supplements are calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

These minerals jointly contribute to maintaining, developing, and repairing bones and joints, ensuring structural integrity and proper function. The popularity of mineral supplements for bone and joint health is rooted in extensive scientific research demonstrating their effectiveness. Additionally, these minerals are generally well-tolerated and easy to incorporate into daily regimens, making them accessible options for individuals seeking to maintain or improve their musculoskeletal health.

INSIGHT BY FORM TYPE

The U.S. bone and joint health supplements market by form type is categorized into tablets, capsules & softgels, gummies, liquids & powders, and others. The gummies segment shows significant growth, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Gummy supplements are significantly in demand.

Several factors contribute to this trend, attributed to changes in consumer preferences, product innovations, and marketing strategies. Gummy supplements are easy to consume, especially for individuals with difficulty swallowing pills or capsules. This makes them particularly appealing to older adults and children, two demographics that are often targeted for bone and joint health supplements. Unlike pills, which often need to be taken with water, gummies can be consumed on the go without additional requirements, increasing their convenience.

INSIGHT BY GENDER TYPE

Based on gender, the female segment dominates the U.S. bone and joint health supplements market. Women show a significant and growing interest in these supplements due to various physiological, lifestyle, and health factors. The decline in estrogen levels during menopause significantly affects bone density, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Postmenopausal women are particularly vulnerable to bone loss, making bone & joint health supplements crucial. Women are generally at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis compared to men, primarily due to lower peak bone mass and accelerated bone loss during and after menopause. Women are more likely to engage in preventive health measures, including using supplements to maintain bone density and joint health pre & post-pregnancy.

INSIGHT BY END-USER TYPE

The pediatric segment shows prominent growth based on end-users, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. Bone and joint health supplements use in pediatric populations is driven by several key factors related to growth, development, and specific health needs. Children undergo rapid bone growth, particularly during early childhood and adolescence. Ensuring adequate intake of essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and phosphorus is crucial for developing strong and healthy bones. Children's diets may sometimes lack essential nutrients due to picky eating habits, food allergies, or restricted diets (e.g., vegetarian or vegan diets). Supplements can help bridge these nutritional gaps. Also, children with allergies to dairy, nuts, or other nutrient-rich foods may require supplements to avoid deficiencies.

INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL TYPE

Based on distribution channels, the pharmacies & drugstores segment holds the largest share of the U.S. bone and joint health supplements market. The distribution channel of pharmacies and drugstores plays a pivotal role in the sale and growth of bone and joint health supplements in the U.S. Retail pharmacies include large chain pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid, as well as independent pharmacies.

