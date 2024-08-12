Hirequest Direct Celebrates 20 Years Of Connecting People And Possibilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jolene Tate, franchise owner, HireQuest DirectNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HireQuest Direct , a woman-owned, nationwide staffing agency that connects businesses with the talent they need while fostering professional growth and opportunities for on-demand and skilled workers, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary of building a brighter future for both businesses and workers. The company's dedication to exceptional service and fostering meaningful relationships has been a cornerstone of its success.HireQuest Direct, a franchise of HireQuest Inc., began its operations in 2004 and has grown from a single office to 14 franchise locations across Arizona, Indiana and Tennessee. The company has served the staffing needs of almost 6,900 companies and helped nearly 80,000 workers find positions in various industries, including hospitality, construction, janitorial and warehousing and logistics. In 2023, HireQuest Direct served more than 1,100 clients and placed 6,600 workers at 3,400 different job sites.Jolene Tate, HireQuest Direct franchise owner, said she is proud of the vital role HireQuest Direct has played over the years in supporting the success of countless businesses and the professional journeys of thousands of workers."The past 20 years have been an incredible journey. We've witnessed the evolution of the staffing industry and adapted to meet the changing needs of our clients and workforce,” said Tate.“Thanks to our strong relationships with clients and our commitment to excellent customer service, we see many clients and workers returning to us repeatedly.”Recently, the company announced the launch of its TradeCorp division , a specialized provider of skilled trade staffing solutions in the mechanical, electrical and plumbing sectors. Additionally, HireQuest Direct forged a partnership with VanStar to provide free commuter benefits for employees working at select downtown Nashville job sites.HireQuest Direct is one of the top performing franchises in the HireQuest, Inc. group, and is also a proud Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) that is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program. The company has also received multiple Service Provider of the Year awards from the Middle Tennessee branch of the Associated General Contractors of America.Despite the numerous awards, accomplishments and accolades, Tate emphasized HireQuest Direct's dedication to continuous improvement and meeting clients' unique staffing needs. They are actively pursuing several initiatives designed to revolutionize how businesses find the talent they need and empower workers to achieve their full potential."Looking ahead to the next 20 years, we are excited to continue innovating and expanding our service offerings," said Tate. "We are committed to leveraging technology and strategic partnerships to create a seamless and successful staffing experience for everyone we serve."For more, visit hqdirect .###About HireQuest DirectHireQuest Direct is part of the HireQuest Inc. family of companies, with more than 440 locations across 47 states and Washington, D.C. HireQuest Direct is dedicated to improving the way we find and do work by connecting businesses with qualified workers and empowering skilled professionals to advance their careers. You can find the company on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @hirequestdirect. For more information, visit hqdirect.

