Micah Raskin, Manager Of The Raskins, Announces Completion Of Highly-Anticipated Sophomore Album 'Alphabet City'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Raskins Roger Raskin and Logan Raskin, along with manager and President of MIRAL Records Micah Raskin , are excited to announce the completion of The Raskins' highly-anticipated sophomore album,“Alphabet City.”According to Raskin, the band's second full-length album will feature 14 brand new tracks from The Raskins, each reflecting on the band's journey cultivating their unique hard rock sound as aspiring musicians on Manhattan's Lower East Side. This album, says Raskin, will take fans and friends through the band's incredible evolution, trials, and tribulations while growing up on the rough-and-tumble streets of New York City.Micah Raskin says the music and feel of this record will provide fans a real taste of the band's influences, which range from such artists as The New York Dolls, Blondie, The Ramones, Velvet Underground, and even pop-folk sensation Simon and Garfunkel. As of now, the team, manager Micah Raskin, and The Raskins have mapped out a schedule that includes releasing a new single and video from the album every 6-to-8 weeks.Following the upcoming releases, Micah Raskin has the band slated for a North American and international tour.All important dates for The Raskins, including TV, radio, live stream, and all live concert appearances, will soon be made available to the public. The band looks forward to seeing their beautiful fans in the very near future.For all the latest updates, head to The Raskins official website at

