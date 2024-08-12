Pullman Phu Quoc Beach Resort: First Property Certified By Green Globe On Phu Quoc Island In Vietnam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Frank Weiss, General Manager SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pullman Phu Quoc Beach Resort is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in their journey towards sustainability, being the first property on Phu Quoc Island to achieve Green Globe certification. This prestigious certification reflects an unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and sustainable hospitality.Zero Single-Use Plastics InitiativeIn the quest to create a greener future, Pullman Phu Quoc Beach Resort has successfully implemented a comprehensive ban on single-use plastics across all guest-facing areas. From guest rooms to F&B outlets, meeting spaces, and public areas, single-use plastics have been replaced with biodegradable and reusable alternatives. This bold move not only drastically reduces the plastic waste generated but also sets a new standard for sustainable practices in the hospitality industry. Guests have responded positively, applauding these efforts to protect the environment. The resort is committed to eliminating all single-use plastics, including those used in back-of-house operations, by the end of 2025.Community Engagement and SupportPullman Phu Quoc Beach Resort's sustainability extends beyond the resort's boundaries. Innovative community programs have made a significant impact on the local environment and society. The community is engaged in monthly beach clean-up events, blood donation drives, and partnerships with local schools for sustainability education. By featuring products from local artisans and creating charity bazaars to raise funds for local orphanages and disability support centers, the resort not only empowers the community but also promotes environmental stewardship. The "Pullman Empowers" initiative has become a beacon of community engagement, bringing together staff and guests in meaningful activities that foster a sense of community and environmental responsibility.Comprehensive Waste Management ProgramIn 2023, the comprehensive waste management program achieved a remarkable 50% waste diversion rate by enhancing recycling facilities, introducing a composting program for organic waste, and conducting regular waste audits. These efforts have significantly reduced contributions to landfills and promoted a culture of sustainability among guests and staff. By continuously refining waste management practices, we are setting a benchmark for sustainable operations in the hospitality industry.Frank Weiss, General Manager of Pullman Phu Quoc Beach Resort, expressed his pride in the resort's achievements:“We are incredibly proud of our achievements in sustainability, which reflect our dedication to protecting the environment and supporting our local community. Our team's hard work and our guests' support have been instrumental in reaching these milestones. We look forward to continuing our journey towards greater sustainability.”Earning the Green Globe certification is a testament to the resort's commitment to excellence in sustainable hospitality. It recognizes innovative initiatives, dedication to reducing the environmental footprint, and an active role in supporting the local community. The next aim is to be a Green Globe Gold Member and achieve certification for 5 consecutive years. As the resort celebrates its first milestone, they remain steadfast in their mission to provide world-class service while fostering a greener, more sustainable future.ABOUT PULLMAN PHU QUOC BEACH RESORTPullman Phu Quoc Beach Resort, a Pullman's flagship resort located on the island's southwest coast just 12 minutes from the airport, is tailor-made for those searching for serious play and a lively place to work. Along its private 170-meter beach on Bai Truong, the resort offers a variety of 331 rooms in 9 categories, bespoke culinary options with three restaurants and three bars and state-of-the-art facilities include the largest mosaic infinity pool (2000sqm) of the island, Pullman Fit and Spa, kids' playground, a complete line-up of lifestyle activities, making our world the funstatic playground for any purpose.ContactJUN GYU EOM (JONATHAN)DIRECTOR OF SALES AND MARKETINGT. +84 (0) 28 5413 8834M. +84 (0) 89 667 5735E. ...pullmanphuquoc

