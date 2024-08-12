Kuwait FM Receives Uzbekistan Counterpart
KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Monday Uzbekistan counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of official visit to Kuwait. (end)
