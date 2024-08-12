Jackie Siegel Unveils Queen Of Versailles Coffee As The Ultimate Connoisseur's Choice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Not your run of the mill celebrity coffee

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackie Siegel has officially launched Queen of Versailles Coffee for international sales of her premium connoisseur coffee. The philanthropist and entrepreneur, along with brand partner Michael Glovaski, founded the line with the mission of offering a master reserve selection of naturally cultivated coffee beans from the volcanic soil of the Acatenango region of Guatemala.

Queen Of Versailles Coffee from Acatenango Region, Guatemala

Jackie Siegel

Unique and delectable, each package of the coffee produces incredible servings for the high-end consumer to enjoy individually or as the perfect gift item. Variety servings come in canister packages meticulously designed in a luxurious style or two-serving packages shaped like a designer handbag. Queen of Versailles Coffee is grand to sip and each limited reserve unit comes with an exclusive number branded by a master blender that identifies a batch of origin from the brand's private family finca.

Coffee beans are hand-picked, naturally cultivated in beds of ancient volcanic soil, and roasted to perfection.

Produced from a perfect mixture of fertile volcanic soil and at a high elevation harvest at 5,000 feet, this rare coffee variety produces a delicate profile that is cherished by avid coffee drinkers around the world.

Brand quality is elevated with an outstanding process that permits each variety to distinctly reflect their characteristics.

Handpicked Bourbon beans are washed and then let to naturally sun dry on the ground's patio while the Geisha beans are dried with their natural honey found in the cherry. Meanwhile, the Pacamara variety is processed with a method called natural where the beans are left in their cherries which are super matured and dry naturally in the sun. All this is executed to extract the best of the aromas from each variety. The process results in a product that is malt-free as well as free from chemicals and additives all yielded from a sustainable farm environment.



Queen of Versailles Coffee is a recognizable and highly sought-after brand synonymous with Siegel who is a leading business woman known from the award-winning documentary "The Queen of Versailles." She has appeared on hundreds of media pages and countless television programs that have profiled her viable presence in society and culture throughout the years. Her continued soaring popularity has now even attracted the theater community, with Kristin Chenoweth channeling Siegel in a brand-new, well-received musical that portrays her captivating real-life story.

Beginning with this new venture in the world of coffee

connoisseurship, Queen of Versailles Master Italian Master Blender Matteo Drocco has already successfully showcased the brand at sensational tastings, bringing in fans from every corner of the world. Drocco has created the perfect balance of purity in the Medium Blend roast and a strong, non-acidic Espresso, combining a perfect aroma for the toughest coffee connoisseur.

The philanthropist will also focus on having the brand find charitable ways to give back by sponsoring organizations in need at various events across America. A portion of sales proceeds will benefit the life-saving work of Victoria's Voice Foundation.

For more information, please visit



