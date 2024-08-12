Rosa Mexicano Appoints Hospitality Veteran Matthew Licciardello As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Renowned Mexican restaurant chain Rosa Mexicano

is excited to announce the appointment of Matthew Licciardello as their new Chief Operating Officer.

"Licciardello is very accomplished with a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the hospitality industry. He will lead our operations team with excellence and innovation," said Jim Mazany, Chief Executive Officer of Rosa Mexicano .

Matthew Licciardello, Chief Operating Officer, Rosa Mexicano

Licciardello's experience in the hospitality industry includes serving as Senior Vice President of Operations at SPB Hospitality, where he led brands such as Rock Bottom Brewery, Gordon Biersch, and Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom. His career also includes leadership positions at Live Dining & Entertainment, TGI Fridays, and Bar Louie.

"Matthew's passion for excellence aligns perfectly with Rosa Mexicano's core values. His dedication to delivering exceptional dining experiences and his deep respect for team collaboration are key attributes that will drive our restaurant to new heights. Throughout his professional journey, he has consistently demonstrated unwavering dedication to operational excellence," said Mazany.

Founded in 1984, Rosa Mexicano

has been at the forefront of bringing traditional Mexican flavors to the modern dining scene, blending rich cultural heritage with contemporary culinary techniques. With locations across the United States, Rosa Mexicano is dedicated to delivering upscale dining that honors the rich heritage, and culinary techniques of Mexican cuisine.

