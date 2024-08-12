Finfit Partners With Isolved To Expand Network Of Americans It Helps Struggling To Make Ends Meet Financially

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FinFit products will be available in isolved Marketplace and embedded into its People Cloud platform

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

FinFit , the most comprehensive wellness available to US employers has partnered with isolved , the most-trusted HCM leader. With the partnership, FinFit's suite of products will be available in the isolved Marketplace

and its People CloudTM

platform in the Fall of 2024. With this partnership, FinFit will be available to the millions of American workers whose employers leverage isolved People Cloud.

The partnership comes at a time when American workers are searching for answers financially. The housing market remains cost-prohibitive for many Americans, healthcare premiums continue to rise, and food and other household items remain expensive. Three out of four American workers

find themselves living paycheck to paycheck and half have savings of less than $1,000. Six out of 10 are worried or anxious about their finances in the past week, with nearly half experiencing sleepless nights over money matters. This is a distraction for workers and employers: American workers spend as many as three hours per week grappling with personal financial issues.

"The majority of Americans can't wait any longer for the economy to recover – they need help today," said Michael Woodhead, Chief Commercial Officer, FinFit. "It's our mission to arm American workers with the financial wellness tools to get out of debt and thrive financially. Partnerships with leaders like isolved, who serve millions of American workers, are critical for achieving that goal. We are excited to serve isolved customers later this year with our suite of financial wellness tools."

FinFit's financial wellness platform enables companies to offer workers a holistic program that starts with coaching and ongoing education and supports emergency savings, inclusive access to credit and affordable loans. Its solutions will be integrated into the user experience of the isolved platform, ensuring that as employees experience events that impact their financial situation, FinFit is there to help.

"Our customers are demanding solutions to address the ongoing plight of American workers," said Barry Gauch, Vice President, Strategic Alliances & Partnerships for isolved. "We believe that the world's best HR teams want to create great employee experiences and provide them with the tools to enact organizational changes effectively. FinFit is an ideal partner for isolved, enabling our platform to provide our customers with comprehensive financial wellness programs to help them in their time of need."

FinFit is a sponsor of the isolved CONNECT Conference , which will be held on October 7-9, in Orlando, FL.



About isolved

isolved is the most-trusted HCM technology leader, providing the best combination of software and services to meet the needs of today's People Heroes – HR, payroll, and benefits professionals. From talent acquisition to workforce management to talent management, our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than 7 million employees and 177,000 employers across all 50 states – who use them every day to increase productivity, accelerate decision-making and ensure performance, while reducing risk. isolved People CloudTM, our intelligently connected platform, automates the entire employee experience by design, so that organizations can engage, empower, and energize their talent while freeing their People Heroes to exceed their goals and grow their careers.

About FinFit

FinFit's mission is to provide a financial safety net for the American workforce. Established in 2008, FinFit serves over 50,000 US employers, reaching over 10 million workers. The platform includes a personalized financial assessment, premier educational resources, online money management tools, financial coaching, credit and loan solutions, and a member rewards program. Focus on creating positive, healthy financial behaviors and products to support behavioral change has proven to reduce financial stress and increase employee retention by more than 25%.

SOURCE FINFIT