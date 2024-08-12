Commercial Accessibility Of Enhanced Diagnostic Tests For Influenza Infection To Boom Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Commercial Availability of Upgraded Diagnostic Tests for Influenza Infection

Rapid molecular assays are a modern form of molecular influenza diagnostic test with precision and high sensitivity that have seen significant advances in recent years in influenza diagnostics. The ability to detect respiratory viruses has been greatly enhanced by the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and nucleic acid tests. In comparison, molecular influenza studies rely primarily on the identification by NATs of, particularly identified pathogens. NATs have some benefits over other testing devices currently in use. They may diagnose low rates of all-known influenza pathogens in clinical specimens, we do not rely on the viability of the target microbe, and they may produce findings within a clinically appropriate time frame. Owing to its ability to identify influenza viruses within 15 minutes with low to moderate sensitivity and high precision, commercial rapid influenza diagnostic tests are often used tool for influenza diagnosis.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Influenza Diagnostics Market

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide has raised the demand for drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases, including influenza and other diseases. The latest coronavirus disease epidemic (COVID-19), which has originated in Wuhan, China since December 2019, has caused damage in many countries across the globe. There were 6,057,853 confirmed cases, and 371,166 confirmed deaths as of 1st June 2020, according to the WHO. It's important to reduce the spread of the disease by early diagnosis during this pandemic.

When compared to COVID-19 influenza, both viruses show a similar type of illness, i.e., both cause respiratory symptoms. In addition, the two are transmitted through contact, droplets, and fomites. COVID-19 patients are misdiagnosed with influenza at early times, as a result of which their market has risen in late 2019. However, soon it was realized that in the case of COVID-19 & influenza, factors such as immunity, age group, rate of transmission, vaccination & few others are drastically different. Therefore, after recognizing the distinction between these two diseases, the need for influenza kits has become increased, and the need for a systematic testing and treatment strategy has become exceedingly significant to combat COVID-19.

Key Takeaways



The global influenza diagnostics market was valued at USD 645.31 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at 7.7% CAGR during the forecast study period.

In 2019, the RIDT segment represented the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market for conventional influenza diagnostic tests. The significant percentage of this segment can be attributed to increased cost-effectiveness and faster adoption of RIDT as the first line of diagnosis and screening process has been raised among end-users. This is a huge factor that is responsible for the RIDT market's biggest share.

Type A influenza led the influenza type segment in 2019.

In terms of end-user, the hospital segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019. The large number of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed in hospitals due to the presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals is the main factor driving segmental growth.

North America'sinfluenza diagnostics market is expected to dominate throughout the forecast study period. The market growth in this region is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of influenza among the geriatric population and advanced healthcare facilities in this region.

The key players operating in the global influenza diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A, Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, GenMark Diagnostics, SA Scientific, Sekisui Diagnostics, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, altona Diagnostics and CorisBioConcept.

In April 2019, Meridian Bioscience entered into the agreement to acquire GenePOCinc. the business of molecular diagnosis and assay.

In October 2018, Abbott announced the successful launch of the Influenza A& B 2 and Strep 2 molecular assay diagnostic test kit for influenza.



Influenza Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

By Test Type



Traditional Diagnostic Tests



RIDT

Cell Culture

DFA

Serological Assays





Molecular Diagnostic Tests



RT-PCR

INNAT



TMA

LAMP

NASBA

Other INNAT





Other Molecular Tests







By Influenza Type



Influenza A

Influenza B



By End-User



Hospital

Point-of-Care Testing

Diagnostic Centers

Others



By Regions



Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle-East and Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



