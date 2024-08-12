Asia-Pacific Region To Hold The Lion's Share In The Global Fluid Management Systems Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the global fluid management systems market. Increased population is a primary factor driving the demand for fluid management systems in the region. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, particularly in Japan, has increased the number of surgeries, thus fostering the growth. Growing per capita income and rising awareness among consumers regarding the new minimally invasive surgical technologies are propelling the demand for fluid management systems.

Governments of the developing economies have increased spending on improving healthcare infrastructure and have opened markets for private sector investments. Rapid development and expansion of private sector hospitals in the rural areas of the region is a key factor for the market growth. Furthermore, the demand for cutting-edge technologies and advanced systems for the urban population presents ample growth opportunities for the fluid management systems market during the forecast period, 2017–2030.



Impact of COVID-19

With COVID-19 infections rising worldwide, the predictions regarding the shortage in the medical devices and other systems widen. The virus is known to have an adverse effect on the geriatric population as compared to other demographics. Such patients are shifted to the intensive care units and need constant monitoring and treatment. Moreover, the sudden rise in the blood plasma donation camps for infected patients is likely to create a huge demand for fluid management systems over the studied period.

However, from the supply side, the producers are largely affected by lockdowns and continuous government interventions. Most of the laborers were observed returning home, majorly in the developing economies, thus creating a labor shortage. The key players in the global market are trying to maintain constant production and supply of the fluid management systems while taking precautionary measures. Some of the major players are adopting acquiring smaller firms in a similar industry and some are investing in automated systems to lower dependency on the laborers. The fluid management systems market is expected to have a steady growth in the post-COVID scenario.

Key Highlights



The global fluid management systems market is expected to grow at an exponential growth rate with a CAGR of 12.8% owing to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing popularity of non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries.

The standalone system segment is projected to gain the highest market share, with 25-35% of the market due to its plethora of benefits over the other types of systems.

North America region is dominating the global fluid management systems market during the forecast period, strongly supported by the presence of the key players and increased surgeries annually.

Some of the key players in the global fluid management systems Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Angiodynamics, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Smiths Group PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg and many more.



Fluid Management Systems Market: Segmentation





By Product Type



Fluid Management System



Standalone Fluid Management System



Dialyzers

Insufflators

Suction/Evacuation and Irrigation Systems

Fluid Waste Management Systems

Fluid Warming Systems

Other Standalone Fluid Management System





Integrated Fluid Management System





Fluid Management Disposables and Accessories



By Application



Urology

Gastroenterology

Laparoscopy

Gynaecology/Obstetrics

Arthroscopy

Cardiology

Neurology

Dentistry

Others



By End-User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Healthcare Facilities

Dialysis Centres

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East

Africa





