T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JULY 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, (NASDAQ-GS: TROW ), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.59 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Preliminary net outflows for July 2024 were $2.0 billion. The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of July

31, 2024, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

7/31/2024

6/30/2024

12/31/2023















Equity

$





814

$





810

$





744

Fixed income, including money market

182

180

170

Multi-asset

541

529

483

Alternatives

50

50

48 Total assets under management

$



1,587

$



1,569

$



1,445

Target date retirement products

$





464

$





453

$





408 (a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment



About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price has $1.59 trillion in assets under management as of July

31, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice/newsroom .

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group