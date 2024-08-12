(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ritedose Pharmaceuticals, a division of The Ritedose Corporation (Ritedose) , the leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) production, announces today that it will donate 1 Million (1M) doses to the national charitable medication distributor, Dispensary of Hope , to provide essential respiratory medications for low-income and chronically ill patients across the country.

In 2023, Ritedose Pharmaceuticals donated more than 77,760 doses of Ipratropium Bromide* and 46,800 doses of Levalbuterol Inhalation Solution*.

Partnering with Dispensary of Hope helps us fulfill our mission to provide needed respiratory medications for patients.

Based on the significant positive impact these donations had for patients in need, Ritedose Pharmaceuticals increased its donation this year and will be manufacturing the following medications for Dispensary of Hope:



Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Solution* Levalbuterol Inhalation Solution*

*Product Package Inserts available at .

"Dispensary of Hope is beyond pleased that our partner, Ritedose, is pledging 1M doses of respiratory medications to support the medical needs of underserved patients that receive access to our medications through the network of nonprofit clinics and pharmacies. These medicines will benefit thousands of patients nationwide," said Dispensary of Hope Chief Supply Chain Officer Scott Cornwell.

Founded in 2003, Dispensary of Hope is a nonprofit organization that partners with pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers such as Ritedose to distribute

essential maintenance medications to pharmacies and safety-net clinics across the country for low-income and chronically ill patients. In 2023, Dispensary of Hope provided more than 1.2 million prescriptions to patients across its network. Since its inception, Dispensary of Hope has provided more than 750 million doses to patients.

"Dispensary of Hope's mission to provide needed medications for low-income and chronically ill patients is a mission Ritedose is proud to support and one we wholeheartedly embrace," said CEO of Ritedose Jody Chastain. "The products we will directly manufacture for Dispensary of Hope are those needed most to treat multiple respiratory conditions. We have an obligation to take care of patients and partnering with Dispensary of Hope is one way we can fulfill that mission."

Launched in 2012, Ritedose Pharmaceuticals brought three inhalation products to market and has delivered more than 5 billion doses of inhalation medications over the last 12 years.

"I feel strongly that blessed organizations should bless others in need from the outpouring of their success," continued Chastain. "And that is exactly what we're doing. We've been so blessed as an organization-growing from supplying 10% of patients requiring nebulized products to supplying over 45% of these patients. We strongly believe it is our responsibility to pay it forward when we have so much to give back. It's a part of who we are and why we will continue to do this for years to come."

About Dispensary of Hope

Nashville-based nonprofit, Dispensary of Hope, has been actively operating and building a national model of medication access for the most vulnerable for over a decade. Their innovative model unifies pharmaceutical manufacturing and safety net healthcare delivery with a common goal of saving and transforming lives. The model is unique in its ability to converge different areas of the healthcare industry to provide access to medication at no cost to the patient, while maintaining the highest quality standards in the medication distribution industry. The collaboration delivers pragmatic results which include improved health outcomes for patients, reduced cost and environmental impact from medication destruction and positive shifts in healthcare cost burden from acute care treatment to health condition management. To learn more, visit .

About Ritedose

Ritedose is the largest CDMO in the United States specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) production of unit dose solutions for the ophthalmic and respiratory markets. Ritedose Pharmaceuticals provides uninterrupted patient access to quality medications every day. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the Company partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to deliver safe, effective, and reliable medications that improve patient outcomes. For more information about Ritedose and its services, visit: .

