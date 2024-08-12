(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Three-fourths of rare patients and caregivers report that rare disease related economic burden impacted their family finances, and 27% report spending over 10,000 EUR/USD out of pocket to manage the rare disease. Majority report severe impact on family relationships.

A new survey of 800 rare disease (RD) patients and caregivers from the U.S., United Kingdom (UK), Spain and Germany were conducted by Avant

and Rare Patient Voice between February and April 2024. Overall, 77% of respondents reported that RD-related economic burden impacted their family finances, and 27% reported spending over 10,000 EUR/USD out-of-pocket to manage the RD, and these varied by country. These results were part of a survey asking RD patient/caregiver opinions about their humanistic and economic burden, access to healthcare, and perspectives on living with a RD.

Rare Disease Burden in the U.S and Europe

The participants were from four countries: 100 from Germany, 168 from Spain, 252 from the UK and 280 from the U.S., with a median age of 44 years; 85% were female; 78% were RD patients, 15% were caregivers of a RD patient, and 7% represented both patient and caregiver. When asked to rank the impact of living with a RD or caring for a RD patient, a majority (71%) of respondents reported severe impact on their quality of life. While 70% of these stakeholders felt excluded from social events and 82% reported that having RD prevented spending time with family and friends. Overall,

84% of respondents reported having an RD impacts the relationship with the family; 81% felt they were a burden to their family and friends.

"Rare diseases severely impact patients and their families in multiple aspects of their life, including their economic, personal and social domains. More social and economic support network for families and patients with rare diseases is needed in concerned geographies to alleviate their disease burden," says Siva Narayanan, CEO of Avant Health.

