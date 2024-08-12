S&P 500 Nuclear Energy Stocks Prices Surge 800% On Largest U.S. Power Grid

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide Shortages and Soaring Prices are Driving Nuclear Power Growth for US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE).



Extreme weather, soaring energy prices, and outdated energy infrastructure are leaving millions of people at risk of losing power, and the problems continue to get worse. The U.S. and countries around the world are increasingly turning to nuclear power in an effort to keep up with the surging demand, with the U.S. alone aiming to triple nuclear capacity by 2050, which puts US Nuclear at the forefront of this nuclear power revolution as a main supplier for nuclear power plant equipment.

The ongoing energy crisis, driven by increased demand, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions, has highlighted the urgent need for a more stable and resilient energy infrastructure. Conventional energy sources such as fossil fuels are becoming increasingly unreliable and expensive, contributing to economic volatility and environmental degradation, while renewables can't provide the base-load of energy needed. In contrast, nuclear power offers a clean, efficient, and long-term solution to these challenges. There are numerous companies developing innovative nuclear technologies to meet rising demand, including both small-scale and large-scale fission and fusion reactors.

US Nuclear's advanced nuclear technologies, including cutting-edge radiation detection instruments, are poised to play a critical role in meeting the energy needs of the future as each reactor will require significant radiation monitoring equipment. US Nuclear is the main dominant supplier of tritium monitoring instrumentation which is essential for both fission and fusion based reactors, and are also the market leaders in water monitoring instrumentation and ultra-sensitive radiation monitoring systems.

As global energy demand continues to outstrip supply, resulting in rising costs and instability, US Nuclear reaffirms its mission to provide safe, reliable, and environmentally-friendly equipment for nuclear energy solutions.

