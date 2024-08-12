Above Food To Participate In The 44Th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGINA, Saskatchewan, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Above Food Ingredients (Nasdaq: ABVE, ABVE.W) (“Above Food” or the“Company”), an innovative food company leveraging its vertically integrated to deliver differentiated ingredients and consumer products, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the 44th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth taking place at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on August 13th and August 14th, 2024.



During the conference, management will discuss details related to its recent strategic acquisition of The Redwood Group, LLC's Specialty Crop Foods Ingredients Division . This accretive transaction of a scaled and profitable operator that generated US$164 million of revenue in FY 2023 represents significant U.S. expansion and greater penetration of the human and pet food end markets for the Company.

Martin Williams, Co-Founder & Vice President, will be hosting a webcasted presentation and meeting with investors.

Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 13th, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast link:

About Above Food

Above Food Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: ABVE, ABVE.W ) is a differentiated, regenerative ingredient company that celebrates delicious products made with real nutritious, flavorful ingredients and delivered with transparency. Above Food's vision is to create a healthier world - one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a robust chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, and proprietary seed development capabilities that leverage the power of artificial intelligence driven genomics, Above Food delivers nutritious foods to businesses and consumers with traceability and sustainability. Above Food's consumer products and brands are available in leading grocers across Canada and the United States.

Contacts:

Media:

Investors:

