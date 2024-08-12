AB INTL GROUP Reports Of Financial Results For Period Ending May 31, 2024 And Achieved Net Profitability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTC: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie and licensing firm, announces its results for the period ended May 31, 2024. The financial results have been filed in a 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").



Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for the three months ended May 31, 2024, increased 22% to $698,311, as compared to $573,389 for the three months ended May 31, 2023.

Net income for the three months ended May 31, 2024, to the amount of $133,034, as compared with a net loss of $647,743 for the three months ended May 31, 2023.

Revenues for the nine months ended May 31, 2024, increased 70% to $1,885,311, as compared to$1,108,640 for the nine months ended May 31, 2023.

Net loss for the nine months ended May 31, 2024, reduced 89% to the amount of $318,285, as compared with a net loss of $2,926,072 for the nine months ended May 31, 2023.

The Company wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that based on the information currently available to the Management, it is expected that the Company may record an increase in the Revenue ranging from 80% to 120% and the Profit ranging from $200,000 to $250,000 for the fiscal year ending on August 31, 2024 which is a significant improvement compared to the results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023..

“We were successful in increasing revenues while lowering expenses and significantly improving our profit margins. We managed to reach net profitability in our latest quarter ending on May 31, 2024. I believe we will achieve the profitable target which I stated in December 2022 --we can reach operational profitability by the end of 2024,” Chiyuan Deng, ABQQ's CEO, stated.









About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged in acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company operates AB Cinemas, physical movie theaters currently in NY with plans to expand nationwide ( ). The company also owns ABQQ.TV which is a movie and TV show online streaming platform. ABQQ TV generates revenue through a hybrid subscription model and advertising model similar to other online streaming platforms.

For additional information visit ; and .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Group markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles Tang

(852) 2622 2891

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at